Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Filter fan Lindner and purist Habeck: FDP and Greens are experiencing the Kardashian moment – politics

By Arjun Sethi
Suddenly everything happens very quickly. On day three after the general election, the republic wakes up to an unfamiliar picture.

The FDP politicians Christian Lindner and Volker Wissing crowd together with Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck from the Greens – just so that the four of them fit in the picture for Instagram.

Nobody laughs, but a slight smile can be seen on everyone’s lips. At the meeting in an unfamiliar room, all four wear dark clothes.

The corresponding text is identical on the Instagram channels of the four: “In the search for a new government, we sound out commonalities and bridges across divisions. And even find some. Exciting times. “


The so-called preliminary soundings for a possible joint government formation, originally announced for this Wednesday, have begun.

But the inclined viewer quickly notices, when looking at the Instagram channels of the possible traffic light men and the possible traffic light woman, that the quartet apparently still disagrees on at least one point: self-portrayal. Because all four post the same selfie, but not the same.

The most unspectacular is the image variant of Habeck therefore. The green boss posts the selfie in full width and without a filter. Some people therefore benevolently call him a purist, while evil tongues accuse him of vanity – because Habeck was the only one in the quartet to switch off automatic Instagram cropping to fit the picture correctly.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
