Filter fan Lindner and purist Habeck: FDP and Greens are experiencing the Kardashian moment – politics

Suddenly everything happens very quickly. On day three after the general election, the republic wakes up to an unfamiliar picture.

The FDP politicians Christian Lindner and Volker Wissing crowd together with Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck from the Greens – just so that the four of them fit in the picture for Instagram.

Nobody laughs, but a slight smile can be seen on everyone’s lips. At the meeting in an unfamiliar room, all four wear dark clothes.

The corresponding text is identical on the Instagram channels of the four: “In the search for a new government, we sound out commonalities and bridges across divisions. And even find some. Exciting times. “

<br />



The so-called preliminary soundings for a possible joint government formation, originally announced for this Wednesday, have begun.

But the inclined viewer quickly notices, when looking at the Instagram channels of the possible traffic light men and the possible traffic light woman, that the quartet apparently still disagrees on at least one point: self-portrayal. Because all four post the same selfie, but not the same.

The most unspectacular is the image variant of Habeck therefore. The green boss posts the selfie in full width and without a filter. Some people therefore benevolently call him a purist, while evil tongues accuse him of vanity – because Habeck was the only one in the quartet to switch off automatic Instagram cropping to fit the picture correctly.

Habeck’s co-party leader Baerbock however, decided to cut. And on top of that, there was also a strong filter that made the FDP General Wissing look slightly blurry.

More on the topic at Tagesspiegel Plus:

Also FDP boss Lindner toyed with the filter options for his version of the selfie. However, he chose a slightly less strong treatment than the Greens chairwoman. However, this variant is also slightly combative and red-heavy.

As a little curiosity, the post from Wissing are designated. Less because of the picture itself – apparently filterless and slightly cropped – than because of the text. All four selfies have the same text, but Wissing made a spelling mistake when he wrote the word “separating” instead of “separating”. So apparently he did not copy the message. But changed: the post is now grammatically correct.

Booster effect for Instagram channels

The picture is always successful in its different versions. By Wednesday noon they had a total of around 220,000 likes on all four Instagram channels, most of them from Lindner with more than 86,000.

Even more: the four postings posted at the same time also have a great overall meaning for the Instagram profiles themselves. So Baerbock, Habeck and Lindner gained more than 10,000 new subscribers in lockstep: inside on their accounts, Wissing comes to a plus of 3,000.

The quartet’s posts perform so well, they “break the internet” like Kim Kardashian once did with a photo of her buttocks. In November 2014, Paper Magazine published a photo of the TV star that went so viral that the hashtag #BreakTheInternet established itself.

Wissing, who is the least active member of the quartet on Instagram, has the smallest account, but an impressive interaction rate – in other words, how many likes and comments he got on the post: The FDP politician posted a score of 93 Percent significantly more interactions than it collects on average on the platform.









Photo: Screenshot Crowdtangle

The social media managers of the politicians will mark September 28, 2021 in red on the calendar. Because for Lindner, Habeck and Wissing, the staged selfie results in every analytical approach in the most successful Instagram day of the last three months. Baerbock was only more successful on the day of the general election.

Photo: Screenshot Crowdtangle

How sustainable such an increase in new followers can be is, however, questionable. Many new fans only came because of the one selfie with a meme character – and not because they necessarily follow the party line of the Greens and the FDP. For this reason, the interaction rate of the four accounts is expected to decrease rapidly in the coming days.

Netz is having fun

However, the current status is impressive. The large number of likes and new followers is also indirectly reflected in numerous reminiscences and memes on the social networks Instagram, Twitter and Co.

An animation goes viral on Twitter in which Lindner, Wissing, Baerbock and Habeck let their heads circling to the refrain of the song “We are Family” by Sister Sledge.

The selfie evidently aroused musical associations with another Twitter user who wrote in English about a picture of the German pop band Silbermond: “Do you remember Silbermond? They are now. Do you feel old now? “

TV presenter and satirist Jan Böhmermann also tried music allusions and juxtaposed the selfie with pictures by the bands Garbage and Pretenders, garnished with the question: “Garbage, Pretenders & …?”

Another Twitter user takes a far more objective approach to the selfie by praising Habeck’s Instagram skills with a view to the appropriate image format. “New digital minister!” Is his conclusion.

The satirical page “Der Postillon” published the headline “’The other was processed’ – Lindner posts correct exploratory selfie”. In addition, a version of the four-person selfie can be seen in which the FDP boss can be seen in black and white – an allusion to the much-discussed election campaign of the Liberals.

Memes with aging effects, such as those based on the so-called face app, are also very popular. Another user commented on the post of a user in which the quartet looked gray and the men had long beards: “Kubicki made it into the group after all.” A similarity between the estranged men and the FDP vice-president is unmistakable because of the beard.

With all the humor: Nothing is yet known about the content of the green-yellow secret meeting. However, it is already considered certain that this Instagram selfie will pave the way for a new federal government.

Which coalition option the quartet of FDP and Greens decides on – either a traffic light with the SPD and its top candidate Olaf Scholz or a Jamaica alliance with the CDU leader Armin Laschet – are still keeping these “exciting times” a secret.

SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich tried to ground the selfie on Wednesday afternoon with a view to the turbulence around the selfie. “Germany doesn’t need photos, but Germany needs a government that actively accepts the challenges,” he explained. The potential social democratic traffic light partners obviously have no time to lose.