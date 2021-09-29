Fantastic Beasts 3: Cinema release, trailer, cast, book – all information about “Dumbledore’s secrets”

After initial difficulties comes the latest movie from the “Harry Potter” world 2022 finally in the cinemas. The spin-off “Fantastic Beasts” will go with you in the coming year part 3 Further. Now it is Theatrical release fixed – and that is even earlier than originally planned.

When starts “Fantastic Beasts” 3? What is part 3 called? And which actor are there? criticism, occupation, Trailer and Co. – all information about the new film at a glance.

“Fantastic Beasts” 3: Theatrical release

Around “Fantastic Beasts” 3 there had been a lot of excitement lately. After this Johnny Depp fans of the trilogy can now look forward to good news. Part 3 of “Fantastic Beasts” was brought forward by three months and has his Theatrical release at the 15th April 2022.

“Fantastic Beasts” 3 means “Dumbledore’s Secrets”

The new film from “Fantastic Beasts” carries the Title “Dumbledore’s Secret” – translated from English “The Secrets of Dumbledore”.

But fans shouldn’t rely too much on the title of the film. Because at the end of “Fantastic Beasts – Grindelwald’s Crimes” the powerful magician reveals a secret to the young man Credence: His name is Aurelius Dumbledore and is thus related to Albus Dumbledore. If the words of Grindelwald are to be believed, Part 3 is about the secrets of Aurelius Dumbledore and not about the secrets of the later headmaster of Hogwarts, Albus Dumbledore. Thus, fans of the “Harry Potter” universe could be tricked mightily. We’ll find out next year whether it really will be like that.

Is there already a trailer for “Fantastic Beasts” 3?

An official one Trailer to part 3 of "Fantastic Beasts" does not exist yet. As soon as it is published, you will find it here with us.





“Fantastic Beasts” 3: Cast

The production of “Fantastic Beasts” 3, which was paralyzed by Corona, among other things, suffered another setback. Part 3 of the fantasy series will namely be thrown out without the Johnny Depp go on. After the legal battle between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard over domestic violence, the Grindelwald actor became intolerable for Warner. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor will be replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.









the actor from “Fantastic Beasts” 3 can be found here:

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander

Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore

Katherine Waterston as Porpentina Goldstein

Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone

Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski

Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein

Jessica Williams as Professor Eulalie Hicks

Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander

Victoria Yeates as Bunty

Poppy Corby-Tuech as Rosier

“Fantastic Beasts” 3: Criticism

Originally the film series was supposed to be “Fantastic Beasts” can be applied to a total of five parts. But the scandals with Johnny Depp and the ailing visitor numbers and the resulting low box office numbers hit the fantasy series last. Warner’s hope of being able to build on the success of the “Harry Potter” series was not fulfilled. And so, according to rumors, the series should end after part 3. It is also argued that Warner is already developing other “Potter” projects.

“Fantastic Beasts”: Books

A little magician helped Joanne K. Rowling to world fame. When she was about to slip into the poverty trap after separating from her husband, she began to write the first “Harry Potter”Book. After the huge success, the author rebuilt the world “Harry Potter” with the publication of the instructional books. One of these textbooks covers that “Fantastic Beasts – And Where To Find Them”.

The book is on the one hand a fictional textbook from the “Harry Potter” novels and on the other hand it is a real book by the British author Rowling. The author of the fictional book is Newt Scamander, who is also the protagonist of the film series. The storyline inspired by the fictional book tells the story of its author. The films are not based on a direct novel as in the Harry Potter films, but Rowling himself writes the scripts for the films so that her imagination can continue to flow.