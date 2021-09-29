Ex-wife Sheree chats: This is Will Smith in bed!

Sheree Zampino (53) now revealed a piquant marriage secret! The actress was married to Hollywood star Will Smith (52) for three years. The relationship also comes from Wills oldest son Trey (28). The marriage of the two broke up in 1995, but the former celebrity couple apparently has a good relationship to this day. Now, 25 years after their relationship ended, chatted Sheree a very special detail from her love life: She told what Want like that in bed.

The 53-year-old was on the reality show from 2012 to 2014 Hollywood exes to see. It raved about Sheree once from Wills “Skills”. Now the TV beauty had to answer questions on a reunion show. What exactly did she mean by abilities? “I mean, Want and i were married. We had a baby together. Want and I haven’t been intimate since, I think, 1994. But he knows what he’s doing “she explained.

Such enthusiasm from the ex is likely Wills Wife Jada Pinkett-Smith (49) certainly doesn’t like to hear too much, does she? Not even close! There does not seem to be any bad blood between the two women. Shortly after Sherees open love talk Yes there them in their show Red Table Talk a. “She is Trey’s mom. Trey is Wills Firstborn. The Ree and Mister Smith were once married. We are what you call a blended family “, posed Yes there their guest before after after them Sheree had greeted warmly.

gotpap / starmaxinc.com / ActionPress Sheree Zampino in Los Angeles, 2019

Will Smith at a film premiere in Hollywood, 2019

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith at an Oscar party in 2014

759 Why not? There is nothing to it. 615 After so many years it really doesn’t have to be anymore.



