Everything about BioNTech, Moderna, Nel, Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co – this is how you benefit now before everyone else

What is important now after the share price slide at BioNTech and Moderna? Which coin is better than Bitcoin or Ethereum? With the chargeable articles from DER AKTIONÄR Plus you can secure more recommendations and more analyzes on the topics that move the stock exchanges.

Find out why the Austrians are defying AT&S ‘concerns about China. Or read which five September losers have absolute rebound potential at the start of the fourth quarter. With DER AKTIONÄR Plus you can enjoy exclusive information on all top trends.

Are you interested in hydrogen stocks? Here, too, you will find what you are looking for. Hydrogen expert and SHAREHOLDER editor Michel Doepke examines the question of how Nel is preparing for increasing demand – and what the company’s new production line is all about.









Overview of all plus articles

With DER AKTIONÄR Plus you get the hottest stocks of the hour and background information on current topics from the world of the stock market before anyone else. And the best? As part of the 25th anniversary of DER AKTIONÄR, we are now offering you the opportunity to test DER AKTIONÄR Plus: Read all of DER AKTIONÄR’s chargeable articles until October 3, 2021 at the promotional price of just 2.50 euros * (instead of the regular 9.95 euros).



* The introductory offer is only valid for the first month. Thereafter, the subscription is extended at the currently valid price of 9.95 euros.