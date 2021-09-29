European Payments Initiative – The last chance for a European payment system

Ernst Stahl in conversation with Vera Linß and Marcus Richter

Visa, Mastercard, Paypal: US companies have a significant impact on our day-to-day transactions. That is why we are working on European alternatives. (imago images / ZUMA Wire / Karol Serewis)

The OnlyFans case recently showed how much power payment service providers like Visa and Mastercard have. This can pose a threat to entire economic systems. That is why we are working on alternatives at the European level.

A few weeks ago it was all about nothing else in some corners of the Internet: the British platform OnlyFans, which is best known as a kind of paid social network for sexual content, suddenly no longer wanted to offer pornography. Only after a few days did it become clear why the company, which turns over a double-digit billion amount per year, made this decision: pressure from payment processors.

OnlyFans was able to find a solution and get rid of the content lock before it even went into effect, but the case shows how much power US companies like Visa, Mastercard and Paypal have. Something that sites like Pornhub, but also Wikileaks, have had to feel in the past.

Ernst Stahl is research director at ibi research GmbH. He says that this power does not only come into play with “services in the emotional area”: ​​”The issue is that the USA naturally wants to enforce certain things internationally with its legal means. We are thinking, for example, of the Cuba embargo, with which Paypal, for example, has massive problems. “









The European Payments Initiative

It is actually about an impact on entire branches of the economy. According to the European Central Bank, between 60 and 80 percent of card payments went through the Mastercard and Visa networks. That was also reflected in politics, says Stahl. Because whoever controls payment transactions also controls national economies.

That is why many European countries are now working on the European Payments Initiative (EPI) to create an alternative to the US providers. The aim, according to Stahl, is to establish a card that combines all European systems such as the German Girocard and also enables online payments.

What many are not aware of: In addition to the Girocard, there is also a V-Pay or Maestro logo on most German bank cards. These allow you to pay anywhere in Europe using the Visa or Mastercard system. This would be unnecessary with EPI, which will later also work worldwide.

For Ernst Stahl, it is important that the planned introduction works in the next few years: “This is the last opportunity that we as Europe have to remain independent in payment transactions, both stationary and online. That is why all countries, all of them Banks, the EU Commission and the European Central Bank absolutely support this. “

The digital euro

Another building site for Europe’s financial independence is the digital euro, which the ECB is currently working on. That would be an alternative to Facebook’s “Diem” project or the digital yuan that China plans to introduce next year – a new currency for the digital age, so to speak. Stahl therefore sees it as positive that this technology is already being worked on here:

“Europe has to be careful, of course. It cannot be that other countries develop digital currencies and Europe is lagging behind. That is why we as a research institute say: The digital euro will definitely come, be it in 2024 or 2025. Simply because you are not dependent on China and America can make.”

The fact that this alternative arises does not mean that it will actually be used. That would very well show the German aversion to card and contactless payments, which would only slowly change as a result of the pandemic. But it is good to have the digital euro in hand: “You have to be prepared so that when demand increases, you don’t start with a project, but have it in your pocket.”

(hte)