Emma Watson oils her pubic hair – honest beauty confessions

Emma Watson is chatting from the bathroom. In an astonishingly candid interview with Into the Gloss, she confesses to oiling her pubic hair and bathing every day.

Emma Watson – a feminist with a great passion for makeup



Emma Watson told TOP SECRETS from her bathroom to online beauty mag Into the Gloss – for example, that she has been bleaching her upper lip hair since she was nine years old. The actress, best known as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, raves about make-up and sustainable organic cosmetics.

On the set of Harry Potter, she asked every make-up artist to have a look at his make-up equipment. Emma’s passion for make-up is so great that she cleans every beauty tool after use and happily puts all products back in the professional make-up case. Sustainability in particular is an important topic for Emma – the Beauty and the Beast star is not only interested in what’s in the beauty products that she uses for her face and body, but also attaches great importance to dressing sustainably – if possible even on the red carpet.

Insider beauty tip for pubic hair: oil



For eyebrows and even Pubic hair she has a favorite product called “Fur Oil” – an organic oil blend that contains grapefruit, tea tree, and jojoba oils. It has an antiseptic effect and is supposed to protect against ingrown hairs.

Emma’s cover philosophy: Go, freckle, go!



Emma has reduced her make-up more and more in recent years. She no longer wants to cover her freckles – during the filming of The Beauty and the Beast, she even insisted that her freckles should not be covered with makeup.

Emma likes to bathe, preferably three times a day



“I bathe every day,” Emma tells ‘Into the Gloss’. It’s so wonderfully peaceful in the bathroom. Sometimes in Epsom salt, preferably in essential oils of eucalyptus, mint, echinazea and ginger. For her hair, the actress swears by argan oil and products with grapefruit, coconut oil for the ends of the hair.

Emma’s beauty favorites



Her beauty favorites come mainly from natural cosmetics brands such as the lip balm “Red Pomegranate Cheek and Lip Stain” from The Body Shop, RMS ‘Un’ Cover-Up Concealer and Powder and the nail polish from Kure Bazaar. Brands like Lily Lolo, Inika, Elde or Absolution Cosmetics are also allowed in Emma’s make-up case.