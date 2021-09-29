Emma Watson in the Panama Papers: Falling Leaves – Economy

In tricky situations, the wizard Harry Potter in the film and book of the same name likes to put on an invisibility cloak and is then invisible to his enemies. Apparently Emma Watson, who plays Hermione in the Potter films, also used a camouflage: As has now become known through the Panama Papers, the British actress is the owner of a mailbox company in the British Virgin Islands. This was confirmed by her spokesman Luke Windsor for the DPA news agency.

The name of the company sounds almost lyrical: Falling Leaves. According to their spokesman, the sole purpose of the company was to “ensure their anonymity and security”: “Emma has absolutely no tax or financial benefits from this overseas company.”

According to the internal documents of the law firm Mossack Fonseca, which the SZ available, the then 23-year-old Watson used the letterbox company founded in 2013 to acquire and hold a property in Great Britain. The company is worth more than $ 1 million, according to the Panama Papers.









It is not uncommon and legal for celebrities to buy real estate in this way

The speaker’s argument goes like this: If the actress had acquired the property in her name, it would have been traceable via the property register. The same applies if a British company had used it, since in Great Britain the shareholders of companies are publicly visible. That is why she decided on an anonymous mailbox company that can be used to disguise the owner of a property.

Emma Watson serves as a public role model through her commitment as a UN special envoy for women and girls’ rights. Owning a mailbox company in a tax haven doesn’t seem to fit this picture – at least at first glance. In fact, it’s not uncommon – and legal – for celebrities to buy real estate through offshore structures.

However, Great Britain in particular has a problem with straw man constructions in the real estate sector. There are repeated cases in which corrupt politicians and business people also exploit anonymity and invest their black money in British real estate. David Cameron wants to fight this money laundering gateway; in future, foreign companies operating in England and Wales are to disclose their true owners. Then Emma Watson’s property purchase would not have remained a secret either.