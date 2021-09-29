Elon Musk: Hands off Bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are being targeted by regulators around the world. Few of them proceed as rigorously as the Chinese government, but the US government should leave it alone – at least that’s what crypto fan and Tesla boss Elon Musk thinks.

In his opinion, governments could not destroy cryptocurrencies, but only slow their rise, said Musk at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills. When asked by New York Times columnist Kara Swisher whether the US government should get involved in regulating the crypto industry, he replied, “I would say ‘just doesn’t do anything'”.

This laissez-faire attitude may also have something to do with the fact that in the past he liked to drum on Twitter for his favorite coins and thus sometimes triggered violent price movements. He has also invested around $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin with Tesla.

As a “great cryptocurrency expert” he would not describe himself, however, said Musk at the event. Although he sees some value in cryptocurrencies, he would not call them “the second appearance of the Messiah”.





Of course, the tough approach of the Chinese government was also an issue during the conversation, which had once again caused severe turbulence in the crypto market the previous week. Musk believes it is entirely possible that the current problems in the country’s energy supply have been the decisive factor in banning the energy-intensive mining of cryptocurrencies.

Of course, the decentralized character of cryptocurrencies is also a major challenge for the Chinese government. “Ultimately, cryptocurrencies aim to reduce the power of centralized governments,” said Musk. And they don’t like that there.









Even if Elon Musk and many crypto traders want as little state interference as possible in the future, the days of freedom from fools on the crypto market should be numbered. Just because of the increasing interdependence with the traditional financial world, the supervisory authorities will take a closer look at Bitcoin and Co in the medium term. But as long as the regulation is more judicious than in China, it doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing for the emerging asset class. In any case, THE SHAREHOLDER remains bullish and confirms the long-term buy recommendation for Bitcoin and Ethereum.