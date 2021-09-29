El Salvador Enters BTC Mining By Investing.com



Investing.com – El Salvador President Nayib Bukele is sticking to his plans to make it legal tender. The country has already bought Bitcoin several times in order to create a Bitcoin Trust with a volume of 150 million dollars. This is mainly intended to ensure that Bitcoin can be exchanged for dollars.

In order to bring additional Bitcoin into the country, the government decided to allow citizenships against payment of three Bitcoins. Furthermore, foreign investors can enjoy exemption from capital gains tax when they invest in domestic projects with Bitcoin.

It seems like El Salvador is now going one step further and is becoming a Bitcoin miner. President Bukele posted a video on Twitter showing a power plant that uses the waste heat from a volcano to generate electricity. You can also see a technician installing Bitcoin mining rigs in this power plant. Obviously, the country is now also relying on green electricity to mine bitcoins yourself.

There are a total of two geothermal power plants in El Salvador that generate 204 MW. The country can already cover around 25 percent of its electricity needs today. However, there are ten other possible locations for geothermal power plants, which, according to one estimate, could generate a total of 790 MW of electricity.

It is possible that these locations will be developed in the next few years if bitcoin mining takes hold. President Bukele certainly didn’t say “a first step” for nothing.

Bitcoin technical levels

Bitcoin is currently recording a loss of -0.35 percent at a BTC rate of $ 42,266.









The daily chart shows how the price failed yesterday on the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement (rally from 29,310 dollars to 52,885 dollars) from 43,879 dollars and a test of the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of 41,097 dollars came about.

The 50 percent retracement offers immediate support and should this be broken on the daily closing price basis, losses can be expected at the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of 38,315 dollars.

On the other hand, a rebound to the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of $ 43,879 is possible. Above that, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of $ 47,321 could then be tested.

From Marco Oehrl