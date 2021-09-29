Dwayne Johnson: That’s what “The Rock” does next

Dwayne Johnson celebrates its free TV premiere with “Skyscraper”. What does the first US man with 200 million Instagram followers do next?

Dwayne Johnson (48) has over 202 million Instagram subscribers. The former wrestler, who is now successful as an actor and entrepreneur, is the first US man to break the magical 200 million mark. Its popularity continues to grow. With the action flick “Skyscraper” Johnson celebrates its German free TV premiere on November 15, 2020 (8:15 pm, RTL). His last film was released in 2019. The corona pandemic has also delayed its projects, but “The Rock” has a lot up its sleeve.

“The Rock” on a wild ride



The adventure film “Jungle Cruise” with Johnson and Emily Blunt (37, “A Quiet Place”) was announced for summer 2020. However, the theatrical release was postponed to July 2021 due to the Corona crisis. In it, the researcher Lilly Houghton (Blunt) and Captain Frank (Johnson) get to the bottom of an old legend in the Amazon which says that there is a unique tree with miraculous healing powers. Little did they suspect, however, that a centuries-old curse also has to be broken. The search turns into a breakneck Amazon river cruise.

Special Netflix movie



The shooting of “Red Notice” had to be interrupted due to Corona. Johnson starred in action comedy alongside Ryan Reynolds (44, “Deadpool”) and Gal Gadot (35, “Wonder Woman”). The most wanted art thief in the world is hunted here. The film was initially planned for the cinema via Universal, but is now being published by the streaming service Netflix. It is said to be the most expensive Netflix film to date. The strip does not yet have an official release date, but it is expected in 2021.









“The Rock” becomes a DC superhero and king



DC fans have been waiting for Johnson to hit the big screen as DC antihero Black Adam for years. In August 2020, the actor appeared in his superhero costume for the first time at the virtual “DC FanDome” event. “The power structure in DC UNIVERSE will soon change. […] The man in black is coming to destroy them all, “wrote Johnson at the time via Instagram. The film is due to hit theaters in December 2021.

Johnson becomes not only a superhero, but also a king. In the historical drama “The King” by the director Robert Zemeckis (68, “Back to the Future”) he is supposed to play Kamehameha I, the first king of Hawaii. He reunited the Hawaiian Islands after a series of battles in the 1790s and ensured that they remained a united kingdom even after his death. The film should be in the pre-production phase. A possible publication date has not yet been set.

Sequels and series



Two sequels have also been announced: There will be “San Andreas 2” and a second part of the “Fast & Furious” spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw”. In addition, Dwayne Johnson is said to be planning a sequel to “Big Trouble In Little China” (1986). However, further details are not yet known.

But it’s not just one film project chasing the next. Dwayne Johnson will also be involved in the series business in the future. The comedy series “Young Rock” tells of his childhood, his very private prehistory. It remains to be seen whether “The Rock” will also slip into the role of the title hero in the planned series “Doc Savage”.

CodeList