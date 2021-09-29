Dwayne Johnson reveals his possible next victim

Dwayne Johnson may be indulging in a whole cheat week soon. The shooting of the DC cracker Black Adam is over for him, and with it the toughest time in Dwayne Johnson’s entire career. He celebrates it appropriately with an incredibly warm video – maybe on that the big baddies of the DC cracker you can see.

Dwayne Johnson finishes Black Adam with a cute video

But first of all he ends the DC shoot in typical The Rock-Art: Full of humility and words of thanks for the people who epic story about the Shazam opponent Black Adam made it possible in the first place.

The gratitude is no accident. Dwayne Johnson knows the importance of the DC cracker for his career. He speaks of the film as “Definition of my career“ and has actually pushed himself to the limit of his pain for Black Adam. However, he also knows about the immense help that has been given to him for this. He writes:

It has been a real honor for me to work shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew members and storytellers to bring the antihero Black Adam to life. I love you all.

And he doesn’t stop with nice words: At the end of the day he pulls the winners of a crew raffle out of a hat and just increase the price to $ 10,000. A nice present for the team – but there may also be presents for the fans on the screen.

Is Dwayne Johnson showing the DC baddies from Black Adam here?

© DC Comics Nasty Criminals: Inside Troop: Intergang

Because after Johnson recently unveiled pictures of the Black Adam costume, among other things, the next prank may already follow: around the DC heroes are in the video mysterious soldiers in battle suits positioned. This could be the so-called intergang.









The Intergang are a group of heavily armored villains who originally belonged to regular organized crime. Finally, however, they allied themselves with DC Obermotz Darkseid – and receive cruel alien weapons from him that can even take on Superman can.

© Paramount Pictures Dwayne Johnson gave everything for Black Adam

That this vicious bunch featured in Black Adam was recently revealed by Johnson’s co-star Sarah Shahi (Sex / Life) (via Hollywood Reporter ). However, it is still unclear exactly what role they should play or how they relate to the other adversaries: Black Adam.

And while Johnson has the worst behind him, we remain excited about the torture: Because until Theatrical release on July 28, 2021 there are still many questions for fans to answer.

What do you think of Dwayne Johnson’s graduation video?