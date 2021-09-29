Dogecoin: what’s wrong with Dogecoin today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was trading 1.04% lower at $ 0.20 in the 24 hours through early Wednesday morning.

What is moving?

The Shiba Inu coin is down 3.81% over a seven day period.

Compared to the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) DOGE fell 0.45% in 24 hours while it versus Ethereumrose by 0.28%.

Should Investors Sell Right Now? Or is it worth joining Tesla?



DOGE has grown by 3,410.32% since the beginning of the year. In the past 30 days, the meme cryptocurrency is down 28.98%.









Why is it moving

DOGE fell along with other major coins at the time of publication as global cryptocurrency market capitalization shrank 0.83% to $ 1.87 trillion.

DOGE was seeing moderate interest on Twitter at the time of publication and was featured in 1,347 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

Get a free PDF report on Tesla: Download here for free



BTC and Solana saw the greatest interest on Twitter, being mentioned in 6,722 tweets each.

Cryptocurrencies remained depressed Tuesday as prices came under pressure due to the ongoing debt ceiling dispute in Washington, DC.

Finance minister Janet Yellen warned Congress that lawmakers must raise the debt ceiling by October 18 or national bankruptcy threatens.

Brain Price, Head of Investment Management at Commonwealth Financial Network, said the stalemate is likely to be resolved and the current trading action is more a result of market sentiment.