Dogecoin: buying tacos and pizzas soon a reality!

Verifone, one of the world’s largest providers of POS systems, could soon make payments in cryptocurrencies a reality at major retailers in the United States.

What happened

According to a press release on Tuesday, it has Verifone with the cryptocurrency payment processor BitPay Inc . teamed up to create a way to pay with cryptocurrencies at the checkout.

The latest line of Verifone terminals will support payments from major cryptocurrency wallets such as Blockchain.com, BRD and Metamask. According to reports, users will be able to make purchases using a range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC).

“At the checkout, customers select their preferred crypto wallet on a Verifone device and scan a QR code on the screen with their crypto wallet to complete the transaction,” the company said in a statement.









Mike Pulli, Verifone’s chief executive officer, told Bloomberg that retailers are already “lining up for the product.”

The list of Verifone’s 600,000 customers includes Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), the brands like Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC operates, as well Whole Foodsthat too Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) belongs.

“We have always believed that it is only a matter of time before people expect to be able to pay with cryptocurrencies in the same way as they do with Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V), ”said BitPay CEO Stephen Pair. “This development will accelerate that. Consumers will simply expect this to be an option. “