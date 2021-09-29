DJ Khaled & Fat Joe create a joint OnlyFans account

After various superstars dropped the covers on OnlyFans and pulled coal out of their fans’ pockets, both overweight artists have also registered on the website and want to make real cash.

Two million dollars in a week ?!

In the summer of 2020, the OnlyFans website, which specializes in photos and videos, primarily erotic or pornographic content, was hyped worldwide and is said to be worth around 1.2 billion dollars within four years. Bella Thorne, former Disney princess and musician, had also opted for an account and was able to call 52,500 paying fans their own within just one week, who treated themselves to a monthly subscription of around $ 20. Thanks to her 38 half-naked postings, the 22-year-old was able to generate over two million dollars in just one week …

Fittingly, Bella, who followed the guidelines and hadn’t uploaded any nudes on the web, explained: “I just wanted to remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself. […] I was trying to get more people to the site to generate more income for content creators on the page. I wanted to draw attention to the website because the more people there are, the more likely there is a chance the stigma is [von Sex] to normalize. And in trying to do this, I hurt you. I’ve risked my career a couple of times trying to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spit out … for anything sex-related. “









Artists bring out heavy artillery

Not only Bella Thorne wanted to make money with OnlyFans. Colleagues like Cardi B, Aaron Carter, Tyga and Blac Chyna had created accounts and were able to drive their supporters crazy with hot half-naked photos and videos.

In the latest case, two heavyweights of the US scene have met and together they want to take the OnlyFans business by storm. But anyone who now believes that DJ Khaled and Fat Joe will make a sex video or upload selfies without shirts is very wrong. Both artists want to knock their fans off their socks with motivating and encouraging speeches as well as exclusive content and explained: “Let’s be very clear: We are only here to create and spread a motivating and positive atmosphere.”

According to the Complex team, DJ Khaled and Fat Joe’s account will feature pictures and videos of the two heavyweight celebrities, which they present while eating, playing basketball and in the studio. “We’re going to upload content that isn’t available anywhere else,” said the “Another One” producer, while his colleague added that he was only looking for “positive vibes”.

On January 25, 2021, the duo would like to launch their account and are asking around $ 20 for a monthly subscription from their supporters to OnlyFans. Will they hit the nail on the head with it?