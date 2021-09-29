Divorce coming? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been living apart for months

There has been speculation about a split between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for a long time. Now the rumors are growing: After six years of marriage, the relationship between the two is said to be facing major problems.

According to media reports, rapper Kanye West and reality star Kim Kardashian are in a tangible marriage crisis. The couple lived separately and took marriage counseling, NBC News reported, citing a source close to the family. The advice is about “regularly occurring relationship issues”.

Divorce probably not filed yet

In the past few months, the 43-year-old West lived in the US state of Wyoming, his 40-year-old wife and their four children stayed in California, the report said. The couple talked about divorce but did not file for divorce. Meanwhile, other celebrity media outlets like People magazine and Page Six reported that Kardashian was preparing to file for divorce.

The couple married in May 2014 and had four children: seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, two-year-old Chicago, and 19-month-old Psalm. In the past few years, the gossip press had repeatedly speculated about crises in the marriage of West and Kardashian, but the two then repeatedly showed themselves together in public.









Couple does not want to give up marriage

“Kanye loves his extended family,” NBC News quoted its source as saying. “They’re super-tight.” West and Kardashian went to therapy because they hadn’t given up their marriage. “They are working on their marriage,” it said.

West claims to have bipolar disorder. His wife had in July in a longer entry described on Instagram how difficult it is for relatives of people with mental illness to deal with it. “He’s a brilliant but complicated person who, in addition to the pressures of being an artist and black, has experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that aggravates his bipolar disorder,” she wrote at the time.

Kardashian is known from the reality TV series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and has a huge following. In addition to being a rapper and music producer, West is also successful as an entrepreneur and has been involved in the fashion industry for years. He also fell through his in the past political motivation on. He stated several times that he wanted to run for president – and did so in the 2020 election campaign.