DeFi whales are turning Europe into a crypto hub

Chainalysis company has found that thanks to some DeFi whales, Central, Northern and Western Europe (CNWE) is now the largest cryptocurrency economy in the world. Overall, this region held over $ 1 trillion in cryptocurrencies last year – that’s ¼ of the global amount.

While we are seeing growth in crypto activity in Europe in general, the DeFi sector saw the greatest growth. In the Chainalysis report we read:

“An influx of institutional investment, signaled by large deals, drove most of the growth. Although retail activities also increased. “

With the crypto-friendly regulations in many European countries, not only the “whales” should feel comfortable in Europe, but also the private, smaller investors.

Why Central, Northern and Western Europe?

“The transaction value of large institutional cryptocurrencies rose from 1.4 billion US dollars in July 2020 to 46.3 billion US dollars in June 2021. That made up more than half of all CNWE activities at the time.”

The majority of these transactions were targeted at DeFi platforms, which quickly explains why most transactions were directed towards Ethereum or Wrapped ETH (wETH). The most common DeFi destinations were Uniswap, Instadapp, and dydx. Not infrequently it was about the use of staking offers.

“As the largest counterparty to any other region, CNWE is an important source of liquidity for cryptocurrency investors around the world.”

The regions of North America, East Asia, Central and South Asia and Eastern Europe are among the largest trading partners.

“Services contributing to this dynamic are eToro, Bitstamp and CryptoKitties. We believe that for some regions, such as North America, this dynamic reflects a convergence of institutional investors and professional traders on a handful of platforms. On the other hand, we believe that for regions like Eastern Europe and Central and South Asia, the service overlap in these cases is also caused by remittance payments from CNWE as this would reflect the remittance activity we see in the fiat world. “

Why stablecoins are so important …

Stablecoins enable us to transfer digital value without loss of value. This is also reflected in the European crypto hub:

“Stablecoin usage is consistently between 25 and 30% of total transaction volume in most countries, with the exception of outliers like Monaco, where stablecoins account for 39% of activity.”

In addition to the stablecoins, the altcoins are also attractive and have a constant use of 8-11%.

“Taken together, Ethereum and wETH are the most popular cryptocurrency in almost every country. If we look at the largest markets, we see that the UK and Germany are similar in this area: Bitcoin accounts for 27% of UK transaction value while Ethereum and wETH account for 40%. In Germany, Bitcoin account for 28% of the transaction volume, while Ethereum and wETH account for 36%. “

However, it is also clear: The European crypto market is currently dominated by institutional whales.

