Crypto Market Report: Here’s How Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum Prices Are Moving Today | news

Today the Bitcoin price rose to $ 42,399.88. The Bitcoin price climbed above the previous day’s level of 41,060.90 US dollars.

The Bitcoin Cash rate rose to $ 490.08. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 474.45.

The price of Ethereum rose to $ 2,933.40. The day before, this was $ 2,804.49.









The Litecoin course presents itself as a plus. This is currently trading at $ 147.11. The day before, the price was still at $ 140.71.

The Ripple price has risen. At noon, Ripple climbed to $ 0.9252 after trading at $ 0.8995 the day before.

The Cardano price is trading at $ 2.125. The day before, the Cardano was still at $ 2,039.

The Monero course has picked up. At noon, the Monero rose to $ 239.30 after trading at $ 229.60 the day before.

The IOTA course is stronger than the day before. An IOTA is currently worth $ 1.088. Yesterday the price was still at $ 1.053.

The Verge course stagnated on Wednesday. The Verge price was quoted at $ 0.0192 after trading at $ 0.0182 the previous day.

The Stellar price was able to gain today to 0.2688 US dollars. In contrast, the price was at $ 0.2566 the previous day.

The NEM is up at $ 0.1406. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 0.1348.

Dash rose to $ 156.07 after trading at $ 147.18 the previous day.

The NEO rate shows up at $ 37.52 on Wednesday. The NEO price climbed above the previous day’s level of 35.94 US dollars.

