Crypto market is stable again – strong numbers at Binance Coin

On Tuesday, the crypto market was still hit by the trading ban in China that the government announced on Friday (Trending Topics reported). However, on Wednesday (September 29th) the top currencies will be stable again. Bitcoin has made it back over the value of 36,000 euros and a capitalization of 681 billion euros. Some currencies are even in positive territory on Wednesday, and Binance Coin has a particularly good day.

Bitcoin and Co continue to be hit by the China crackdown

Binance Coin has seen seven percent growth in the past 24 hours. This means that the token of the crypto exchange has a value of 315 euros and a capitalization of 53 billion euros. In the meantime, the currency had actually made losses, but is now back at the value of a week ago. XRP has also seen a plus, if only by two percent. Here the value is 82 cents and the capitalization is 38.5 billion euros.

In addition to Bitcoin, Ethereum is also stable with a value of around 2,500 euros. Here the capitalization stands at 293 billion euros. Uniswap, which recently saw an abrupt and tremendous rise, is now on the decline again. With a minus of five percent, the value is now 20 euros with a capitalization of 12.3 billion euros. Compared to a week ago, the price is still 15 percent higher. On the overall market, the capitalization is again over 1.6 trillion euros.









Top stories

Switzerland receives first regulated crypto fund

The introduction of cryptocurrencies is gaining momentum in Switzerland. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority has now approved the Crypto Market Index Fund as the “first crypto fund under Swiss law,” reports Cointelegraph. The Swiss asset manager Crypto Finance is launching the fund. The manager is the asset management company PvB Pernet von Ballmoos AG, custody is carried out by the regulated custodian bank SEBA Bank AG. According to the financial regulator, the newly approved fund is limited to qualified investors who primarily invest in cryptocurrencies or digital assets based on blockchain or distributed ledger technology.

Solana launches Metaplex Studios showcase for NFTs

According to Decrypt, the blockchain company Solana has now launched its own NFT tool called Metaplex Studios on the Metaplex protocol. With this digital shop window, artists should be able to individually design the way in which their NFT collection is displayed and auctioned. The Metaplex protocol has already enabled over two million Solana (SOL) transactions from various NFT sales.

El Salvador is building geothermal Bitcoin mining facility

The Central American country of El Salvador continues to be diligent in its efforts to power the economy through the legal currency Bitcoin. According to Cointelegraph, President Nayib Bukele presented the construction of a mining facility powered by volcanic geothermal energy. That is, it generates energy from the heat stored in the earth through volcanic activity. This method should not only be very productive, but also very environmentally friendly.