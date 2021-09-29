“Colors of Entertainment”: Mediacs announces the next Blu-rays of the Müller-exclusive Mediabook series

On October 15, 2021 MEDIACS exclusively from Müller the first wave of “Colors of Entertainment“Collection. These are films that are saved on Blu-ray (and in some cases on Ultra HD Blu-ray) as strictly limited mediabook editions be brought out. The first titles for October 15. we were allowed to you already introduce. Collectors can, among other things, look forward to special publications by Quentin Tarantinos “The Hateful 8“(USA 2015) in HD and the Western”Enemies – Hostiles“(USA 2017) with Christian Bale, Wes Studi and Rosamund Pike in 4K resolution. We now have the exclusive titles of the second season in advance, which of course we would not like to withhold from you. The top-class Constantin Film productions”The parfume, the story of a murderer“(Germany, France, Spain, USA, Belgium 2006) by Tom Tykwer and”The downfall“(Germany, Austria, Italy 2004) by Oliver Hirschbiegel will be released in triplicate on Blu-ray with German sound in DTS-HD High Resolution 5.1 in Mediabook including book section and DVD.

From “Texas Chainsaw“(USA 2013) there will be three cover variants. Other horror films in the” Colors of Entertainment “collection are Abel Ferraras”The Driller Killer“(USA 1979),”Evil Dead Trap“(Japan 1988),”The Tag – Along 1“(Taiwan 2015),”The Tag – Along 2“(Taiwan 2018) and the classic”White Zombie – Under the spell of the white zombie“(USA 1932) with Bela Lugosi. Fans of the Marvel comic series”The fantastic Four” stand “Fantastic Four“(USA, Germany 2005) and”Fantastic Four 2 – Rise of the Silver Surfer“(USA, Great Britain, Germany 2007) available in duplicate. The other films that are evaluated on Blu-ray in Mediabooks are”The great war of the planets“(Japan 1977),”Undisputed III: Redemption“(USA 2010),”Undisputed IV – Boyka is back“(USA 2016) and the action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek”Killer’s bodyguard“(USA, UK, Netherlands, Bulgaria 2017).

The Mediabooks will be available exclusively from Müller in stationary stores and on mueller.de from November 15, 2021. Advance sales start on October 4th. From this date, the special editions of the first wave, which will be released on October 15. appear, can no longer be pre-ordered – only two days before the release on October 13th, and not on the pre-order service page, but in the regular Müller shop. In the following we have listed all products of both seasons for you. You can read the exact details and limit amounts in our film database! (sw)

From November 15, 2021 exclusively at Müller:

From October 15, 2021 exclusively at Müller: