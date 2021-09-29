Christian Bale in an interview about “The Big Short”

Christian Bale is sitting in a good mood in a suite at the “Four Seasons” in Beverly Hills and doesn’t match the cream-colored decor of the luxury hotel at all; The forty-one-year-old looks more like a surfer in his black cargo pants and cloth sneakers. Bale wears fabric ribbons on her wrists and an imposing, shimmering red beard on her face. He is currently filming a drama set at the time of the First World War, he explains with his British accent, and at that time facial hair was worn long. But here we are sitting across from each other to talk about his film “The Big Short”, a high-class play about the disastrous crash of the real estate market in 2008, in which Bale appears as Michael Burry, a brilliant eccentric with a sense for complicated numerical analysis big swindle with complicated financial instruments.

Mr. Bale, let’s start with the bloody money. . .

Yes, the root of all evil. On the other hand, it can also be used for an awful lot of good. And nothing beats the fiver that you find in your pocket without knowing it was there! The best money in the world! There is nothing like it!

Do you understand Wall Street’s funding models?

No, not a bit. I read the newspaper as far as I am informed. I know Hank Paulson, Bernanke, AIG. But as the film says: It is important that you have a few clever words ready so that you don’t sound completely clueless. That describes me. Of course I had to learn all the vocabulary – and when we finished shooting, my brain said: So, now please throw that away. Because you don’t need all those big words from the financial world to understand the film. What you need to understand is what effect the financial system has had on real people. I’m someone who never paid attention to school and dropped out when I was sixteen; I have to see how things happen in the right world to understand them.









You may not have paid much attention at school – but you are a very focused observer of people. . .

Unfortunately, you don’t teach you that in school.

And you inhabit your characters fully, even changing physically a lot to make them believable. What is it about this immersion that fascinates you?

I don’t want to be afraid of the edge, of the abyss. I want to make things my own as completely as possible and leave no stone unturned. It is important to make mistakes, to look back and say: Why didn’t I go even more to the limit? However, that doesn’t mean trying harder. That is a huge mistake.

What do you mean?

If you’re still trying by the time you get to the set, it’s too late. By then you have to have mastered the art of making the whole thing seem easy. To achieve this ease is of course extremely difficult, but it is also exhilarating. I want this obsession, this high in my life. I like people who are obsessed with something.