Christian Bale: He’s breaking up

The 44-year-old actor is known to go all out for his roles. Dozens of kilos up, down again, weeks of hard training. He takes on some hardships for his performances and sculpts his body to one extreme or another, as well as for his current role in which he plays former US Vice President Dick Cheney. However, the ‘The Machinist’ actor believes it is time to stop and stop punishing his body. He told the Sunday Times, “I can’t do it anymore. I really can’t. My mortality is in my face.” The Oscar winner, who is raising two children Joseph (4) and Emmeline (13) with his wife Sibi Blažić, revealed that his family now knows how his appearance is changing dramatically. “No matter what happens, my wife saw it. My son loved the belly. It would just bounce up and down and bounce and fall to the floor.”







