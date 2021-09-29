Wednesday, September 29, 2021
HomeNewsChristian Bale has put on a lot and lost hair
News

Christian Bale has put on a lot and lost hair

By Vimal Kumar
0
64




It couldn’t be more changeable: Christian Bale gains weight for roles, starves or lets himself go. Now he mimes ex-US Vice President Dick Cheney. To do this, he fed himself pounds and lost hair.

Whether as a well-trained superhero in “Batman” or as an emaciated worker in “The Machinist” – Christian Bale repeatedly shows that he gives everything for his roles. It’s not for nothing that he has already won two Oscars in his career. Next year he will be seen as Dick Cheney in the film “Backseat”, so he is currently hardly recognizable.




With long hair and much narrower - Christian Bale has also been seen like this before. (Source: ZUMA Press)With long hair and much narrower – Christian Bale has also been seen like this before. (Source: ZUMA Press)

The 43-year-old was already seen with long hair or a full beard, now he has his hair almost completely shaved off. He has also gained quite a bit of weight and has shown a double chin in recent appearances. “I just ate a lot of cake,” he joked in an interview during this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

As you know Christian Bale, he has the excess pounds back down quickly – who knows to what extent he will have to change for his next role.


Previous articleGeorge Clooney in “Midnight Sky”: The bearded brooder at the end of the world – culture
Next articleIt sparked immediately between Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv