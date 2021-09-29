Christian Bale has put on a lot and lost hair

It couldn’t be more changeable: Christian Bale gains weight for roles, starves or lets himself go. Now he mimes ex-US Vice President Dick Cheney. To do this, he fed himself pounds and lost hair.

Whether as a well-trained superhero in “Batman” or as an emaciated worker in “The Machinist” – Christian Bale repeatedly shows that he gives everything for his roles. It’s not for nothing that he has already won two Oscars in his career. Next year he will be seen as Dick Cheney in the film “Backseat”, so he is currently hardly recognizable.









With long hair and much narrower – Christian Bale has also been seen like this before. (Source: ZUMA Press)

The 43-year-old was already seen with long hair or a full beard, now he has his hair almost completely shaved off. He has also gained quite a bit of weight and has shown a double chin in recent appearances. “I just ate a lot of cake,” he joked in an interview during this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

As you know Christian Bale, he has the excess pounds back down quickly – who knows to what extent he will have to change for his next role.