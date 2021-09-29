Chris Hemsworth: That’s what the thunder god does in the home office

“It’s a kick for me when they like my films,” he says. “They don’t all like them, but they think ‘Thor’ is great. You are totally absorbed in the world that Marvel created, just like children of that age do. But at the same time they find me insanely uncool. I was always sure that I would never become like this. I knew why I didn’t think my parents were particularly cool, but I thought, I am cool myself, something like this will never happen to me. And now this: My kids are six and seven and roll their eyes and pretend I don’t even exist. This is how the world holds up a mirror to me. At home there are no tricks, no soft focus, no filter. On the set you run the risk of becoming complacent because people cheat you for everything and you think you are special. So even better when you are reminded that this is not the case, that you are a perfectly normal person. And that’s something that children are definitely particularly good at. “

“We are all equally vulnerable”

Hemsworth has been thinking a lot about the future of our planet lately, and not just because of the current crisis. His brother Liam, who also moved to Byron Bay earlier this year, lost his home in one of the forest fires in California at the end of 2018, and the bushfires in Australia could very well have burned Chris’s house too. “The whole area felt like a powder keg,” he says. “It was nerve wracking. It made me realize how little control we have over such things, be it forest fires or the coronavirus. We are all equally vulnerable. “

The bush fires in Australia: “We’re still in the thick of it here.”

In early January, Hemsworth posted a video on Instagram for his 40 million followers. “Hi guys,” he says straight into the camera. “As you already know, the bush fires in Australia wreaked havoc. We are still in the middle of it here, the hard times are not over yet. “









In fact, the fire could not be contained until early March after the fires raged for over 240 days. In his video, he called for donations to be made for all those who were still fighting the flames. He himself, he announced, would donate a million dollars. Last year, Hemsworth and his family also took part in the world climate strike in Byron Bay, calling on politicians to be more active in the fight against climate change. In 2017, he said in the Australian GQ that Donald Trump would “talk nothing but shit” on the subject, which can hardly be objected to.

“Still denying climate change is not just naïve, it is irresponsible and dangerous”

“This is no longer an abstract threat lurking somewhere behind the horizon,” says Hemsworth. “We can watch it happen here and now, right on our doorstep. It is happening in front of our eyes. Our relationship with the earth and the relationships between us humans – that is all being turned inside out. We have to start rethinking our value system. Make it clear to us what is really important. It cannot be felt more clearly than with the fires that climate change really exists and that it is time to do something about it. But then the topic disappeared again from the media and thus also from our heads. This scares me because I wonder if, even if we don’t have the facts right in front of our eyes, we will find the energy to focus on it before it’s too late. “

Climate change: “In the end, everything will be left to the next generation”

That is what worries Hemsworth most: that in the end it will be left to the generations to come to put things right. If it’s not too late by then. In any case, from Hemsworth’s point of view, it is not the politicians who give us hope for change, but the people who come after us.