Chris Hemsworth as a kind of Thor’s hammer in Asia

The story is old. Elite mercenaries have to go where nobody wants to go, right into the well-protected heart of the enemy. You have to free someone there who is pure of heart and without any chance of self-help. Then they have to get out again, pursued by furious opponents and, because that’s not enough, sabotaged by their own clients.

In 1978, Roger Moore, Richard Burton, Richard Harris and Hardy Krüger joined forces in Andrew Victor McLaglen’s exemplary but uncomfortably racist “The Wild Geese Come” to get a fallen black Democrat out of dictatorial clutches. Today, in Sam Hargrave’s directorial debut “Tyler Rake: Extraction”, the eponymous super mercenary played by Chris Hemsworth has to rescue the kidnapped son of an Indian drug prince from the violence of his rival in Bangladesh because his team was unexpectedly liquidated. Drug lords are gigantic cruel, their factotes even throw little boys off the roofs of skyscrapers. So: The mission is the mother of all ascension missions. Mission: Super Impossible. A feel-good job for rake.

A high speed film

You can see him at the beginning with friends on an outback vacation in Australia. He first jumps over a 30-meter-high cliff into a lake, and then on the bottom of it he does something that looks like meditation. Later, his extraction (the term is known from the dentist), the harrypotteresque Indian boy Ovi (Rudraksh Jaiswal), will entrust a wisdom to him: “You don’t die if you dive underwater, but if you stay underwater”.

In this minute, in which this high-speed film briefly switches to resting heart rate, we learn that Rake is looking for death. His son had cancer, and Rake volunteered for Afghanistan because he couldn’t watch him die. Happiness to ashes, love to dust. The soft piano student Ovi, despised by the drug daddy, that much becomes clear quickly, is the chance of atonement for the weakest moment of his life for the emotionally entangled champion.

Experienced audiences will recognize Judas by the corridor

You don’t need more character sketches in the whole film. Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani plays one of the higher ranks in the black market mercenary firm Rake works for and was apparently only paid to spice her disarming beauty with melancholy looks, which is supposed to illustrate something like a futile love for rake.









And David Harbor is Tyler’s old friend Gaspar, who offers a deceptive hiding place on the chase through Dhaka. An experienced audience, however, will recognize a Judas by the corridor. If the script were important, then Randeep Hooda’s part of Saju, right-hand man of Ovis bloodthirsty papa, would be a laughing stock. That Rake relies on his shotgun in the end is as illogical as if the astronaut Ripley got drunk with the xenomorph in the last third of “Alien”.

Action XXL instead of logic

But this is primarily about Action XXL. “Extraction” is a storm of blows, gunshots, pain, a two-hour “Ratatazong, the balcony is gone”. Hargrave, stunt coordinator for the “Avengers” films by the Russo brothers Joe and Anthony, who act as producers here, delivers ammunition festivals that otherwise only appear in the most furious screen works. Even Ovis’ liberation scene after 25 minutes, in which murderous table edges and pitchforks are fought, is cinema furious.

Hemsworth plays Thor’s Hammer in Asia here. One wonders whether cartel killers from Bangladesh really use pitchforks. And when the Desperado Rake on the run throws the tender Ovi out of the moving truck under a bridge to escape the pursuers, you think: Hey, man, save, not kill! But it doesn’t matter either. This is a cinema for beer and chips, not wine and thoughts.

Dhaka filmed beautifully ugly

The filmed ugly Dhaka, the city on Buriganga (apart from the aerial shots, was shot in Ahmedabad, India) – a Moloch in orange light, through whose dirty air the sun appears like a veiled, distant coin. The nested buildings appear claustrophobic from a bird’s eye view, you would like to be an eagle here at best, but by no means a human.

And some will accuse cameraman Newton Thomas Sigel (“X-Men”) for racism, that’s for sure. That is even more solid than the possible sequel, which is indicated by the faded very last picture. While you rub your incredulous eyes – amazed at this picture – the credits are already running.