Cardi B triggers Twitter feud between Ghana and Nigeria

Lagos. US rapper Cardi B has surprisingly expressed interest in Nigerian citizenship and thus involuntarily fueled old rivalries in West Africa. On Twitter this week, many of her fans in Ghana got upset about her request. Because the country has had an intimate rivalry with Nigeria for a long time.

“I hope you have a generator to supply your house with electricity because, unlike us, they have no light,” wrote a Ghanaian user, referring to the frequent power outages in the most populous country in Africa. Other fans in Ghana warned Cardi B of the danger posed by the Nigerian terrorist group Boko Haram.

Many Nigerian fans, on the other hand, were proud, but also a bit surprised that the rapper apparently wanted to give their country preference over the USA. Quite a few offered her an exchange of passports.









Cardi B visited Ghana and Nigeria on an Africa tour

The Grammy winner visited Ghana and Nigeria as part of her Africa tour in December. Last Friday, Cardi B harshly criticized the deadly US military action against Iranian General Kassem Soleimani, which has massively exacerbated tensions in the Middle East. It is sad that this man is endangering American lives, she wrote about President Donald Trump’s decision, and: “Stupidest step that Trump has taken so far … I am applying for my Nigerian citizenship.”

Days later, Cardi B asked her fans which Nigerian name to choose: CHIOMA B or Cadijat. The rapper with the real name Belcalis Almanzar actually has Afro-Caribbean roots, her parents come from Trinidad and the Dominican Republic.

How she wants to get a Nigerian passport, Cardi B did not say. However, other African countries have recently given some stars honorary citizenship. The British actor Edris recently also had a passport from Sierra Leone, the birthplace of his father.