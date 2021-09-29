Cardano: AI robot “Grace” – robot cares for patients

As presented at the Cardano Summit, the AI ​​robot “Grace” is now running at Cardano. One day, Grace is supposed to relieve doctors and healthcare workers. Grace will start next year. Then the AI ​​robot will be used in the USA, Hong Kong, mainland China and Korea, among others.

Grace guarantees data protection and data security by using the Cardano blockchain. The AI ​​robot should meet the global requirements in the healthcare sector when it is used in different countries. In collaboration with Hanson Robotics and AI specialist SingularityNET, Grace was created to work with the elderly and diagnose patients. We already know Hanson Robotics from the project of the humanoid robot “Sophia”.

Especially during the Covid 19 crisis, Grace is supposed to relieve the hospital staff. Ben Goertzel, inventor of the AI ​​technology for Grace and CEO of SingularityNET, explains in a press release available to BeInCrypto:

“While Covid-19 has had a tremendous impact on physical health, the impact on mental health will continue long after the curfew is lifted. That’s why solutions like Grace are so important to tackling loneliness and reducing the stress on frontline workers – and with Cardano’s leadership, she’ll be able to meet this global challenge. “







Interaction with a robot

Above all, Grace should help people who have only limited contact with other people during the crisis-related isolation. To do this, Grace was equipped with a thermal camera in her chest, which she uses to record the temperature and reactivity of the patients. Plus, Grace looks like a nurse.

“As we gradually develop Grace’s general intelligence skills over the next few years, she will be able to take on more and more valuable functions in elderly care and in the medical field – and learn more and more about humanity and internalize human values ​​in the process.”

Grace is already developed enough to recognize and reflect people’s emotions. This is made possible by the human facial muscles.

Mind from the cloud

The AI ​​assistant used to get his “mind” from local and cloud servers. That should change with the change to Cardano. Here, higher data security and data protection should be guaranteed, while Grace supports the nursing staff. Grace is busy collecting data that will be used for patient care and research.

Should Grace go into series production, the cost of an AI robot will be comparable to that of a modern luxury car.

