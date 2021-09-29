Capelight is releasing “Jiu Jitsu” with Nicolas Cage and “Infamous” with Bella Thorne on Blu-ray

Those responsible at Capelight Pictures have announced two new films on Blu-ray. The science fiction action film “will be released from March 12, 2021Jiu Jitsu“(USA 2020) by Dimitri Logothetis. The content: For thousands of years, an order of Jiu-Jitsu warriors has been regularly fighting an alien challenger who decides the continued existence of the earth. Each time the warriors have been successful – until Today. In addition to the leading actors Alain Moussi, Frank Grillo and JuJu Chan, Nicolas Cage is also able to demonstrate his martial arts. “Jiu Jitsu” is released as a standard edition by Al! ve AG. The Blu-ray has a Image material encoded in 1080p, AVC, trailer and a German soundtrack in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.









On April 23, the crime drama “Infamous“(USA 2020) with Bella Thorne, Jake Manley and Amber Riley. Thorne plays a waitress who wants to become famous under all circumstances. Together with her new friend, a petty criminal on probation, she raids stores and posts the footage of the crime online. The film, written, directed and produced by Joshua Caldwell will also be distributed by Al! Ve AG in a simple keep case. Both the English original sound and the German dubbed version are available in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. The bonus material includes removed scenes and trailers . (sw)

From March 12, 2021 on Blu-ray Disc:

