Wednesday, September 29, 2021
HomeNewsCapelight is releasing "Jiu Jitsu" with Nicolas Cage and "Infamous" with Bella...
News

Capelight is releasing “Jiu Jitsu” with Nicolas Cage and “Infamous” with Bella Thorne on Blu-ray

By Vimal Kumar
0
41




Advertising – through purchases from our partners Amazon, JPC, Saturn, MediaMarkt, Zavvi, Media-Dealer.de and many more. we receive commissions through affiliate links. You are supporting the editorial team of bluray-disc.de. Prices and availability without guarantee.

Capelight is releasing “Jiu Jitsu” with Nicolas Cage and “Infamous” with Bella Thorne on Blu-ray

3 evaluation (s) with ø 2.00 points

01/11/2021

Capelight-Pictures-Newslogo.jpg

jiu_jitsu_2020_01.jpg

Those responsible at Capelight Pictures have announced two new films on Blu-ray. The science fiction action film “will be released from March 12, 2021Jiu Jitsu“(USA 2020) by Dimitri Logothetis. The content: For thousands of years, an order of Jiu-Jitsu warriors has been regularly fighting an alien challenger who decides the continued existence of the earth. Each time the warriors have been successful – until Today. In addition to the leading actors Alain Moussi, Frank Grillo and JuJu Chan, Nicolas Cage is also able to demonstrate his martial arts. “Jiu Jitsu” is released as a standard edition by Al! ve AG. The Blu-ray has a Image material encoded in 1080p, AVC, trailer and a German soundtrack in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.




infamous_2020_01.jpg

On April 23, the crime drama “Infamous“(USA 2020) with Bella Thorne, Jake Manley and Amber Riley. Thorne plays a waitress who wants to become famous under all circumstances. Together with her new friend, a petty criminal on probation, she raids stores and posts the footage of the crime online. The film, written, directed and produced by Joshua Caldwell will also be distributed by Al! Ve AG in a simple keep case. Both the English original sound and the German dubbed version are available in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. The bonus material includes removed scenes and trailers . (sw)

From March 12, 2021 on Blu-ray Disc:


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras

From April 16, 2021 on Blu-ray Disc:


Details

To the forum

The post has been reported!

3 evaluation (s) with ø 2.00 points


Previous articleBinance Coin: Price fireworks started – THE SHAREHOLDER
Next articleFilter fan Lindner and purist Habeck: FDP and Greens are experiencing the Kardashian moment – politics
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv