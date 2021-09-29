Cameron Diaz Today: Her Post-Film Life

Long Beach – “Charlie’s Angels”, “Bad Teacher”, “Die Schadenfreundinnen” and many other films have one thing in common: Cameron Diaz in the lead role.

The cult blonde has graced the canvases since 1994 and inspires the audience.

She became known for her role in “The Mask” and achieved her breakthrough in the film industry in 1998 with “Crazy About Mary”, in which she developed into a crush of numerous men.

Since then she has starred in numerous films until she suddenly disappeared from the stage in 2014.

Cameron Diaz ends film career

Cameron Diaz retired without notice. She officially calls it retirement, as Diaz reveals in an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”. “I literally do nothing. I am in retirement.”

But the retirement of a Hollywood icon is a little different. The now 48-year-old has built up a second mainstay and now calls herself an actress as well as an author.

Cameron Diaz is now a successful writer

In 2013, Diaz and co-author Sandra Bark launched "The Body Book: Discover the Intelligence of Your Body", which appeared in Germany in 2015, and wrote a bestseller with her guide.









In 2016 she followed up with her second book “The Longevity Book”, in which she provides women with a guide to the art and science of getting older and practical tips for a healthy and strong life in old age without any surgery.

Secretly retired: Cameron Diaz is happier than ever

Diaz has finally turned his back on the film business – and is happier than ever with this decision.

She is enjoying her life to the full with husband and musician Benji Madden and daughter Raddix Chloe Wildflower, who was born in December 2019.

“As I see it, I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. It’s okay if I take a little time for myself now, reorient myself, and decide how to get back into the public eye. If I even want that. I don’t miss acting, “she said in an interview with” InStyle “.