Cameron Diaz: This is her first time talking about motherhood

Cameron Diaz has been the mother of a young daughter for almost three and a half months. She and husband Benji Madden keep their family’s private life out of the public eye as much as possible. For the first time she talks about what it’s like to be a mother.

Cameron Diaz, 47, and Benji Madden, 40, quietly and secretly became parents of little Raddix Chloe Wildflower at the end of last year, now three months. After the sweet surprise, the actress was silent about her offspring – until now.

Cameron Diaz: “It’s the best part of my life”



In an Instagram live video with friend Katherine Power, the founder of the online portal “Who What Wear”, Cameron Diaz speaks for the first time about her new existence as a mother. And she reveals: The quarantine has not changed much for her because of the corona pandemic, because she has been living the “quarantine life” since the birth of her daughter. “I either cook, clean or take care of my baby – and mostly everything at the same time. Everything I do, everything is kept alive: baby, husband, the vegetable garden,” says Cameron about her everyday life with husband and child. And this life seems to fill her completely: “I love being a mother, it’s the best part of my life. I’m so grateful – we have the best time,” she replied to a fan question.









And she can’t get out of the raving about her husband Benji Madden either: “After we’ve bathed our baby, Benji puts it to bed, he’s so good. He’s such an incredible father. I’m so happy that he is the father of my child. ” While the Good Charlotte guitarist puts the little one to bed, Cameron can enjoy some time for himself. Mostly she cooks in the evening. Father Benji also raves about his small family. “My wife and daughter fill me with so much gratitude,” he wrote in a post on Instagram in February.

We won’t get much more information about daughter Raddix – when she announced her birth, Cameron and Benji already announced: “We will not post any pictures or share details, except for the fact that she is very, very cute.”

