Brian Austin Green: He posts an adorable declaration of love

Actor Brian Austin Green makes Sharna Burgess an enchanting declaration of love: “I love to share life with you”.

US actor Brian Austin Green (48, “Beverly Hills, 90210”) makes an enchanting declaration of love for Australian professional dancer Sharna Burgess (36): “I love to share life with you. Thank you for being loving, patient and kind are, “he writes on Instagram. “You can not imagine how much you have enriched my life and that of my children,” it continues.









He also posted a photo in which the two look in love in each other’s eyes. Burgess replied under the post: “I love you”.

New love after the breakup



At the end of 2020, the first rumors of a new love in the life of the father of four came after the dramatic separation from his wife Megan Fox (35). on. In early 2021, they made their relationship official with a kiss photo on Instagram.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have been an on-off couple since 2004. In June 2010 they celebrated their wedding. Shortly before the age of ten, they announced their separation in May of this year. Their three sons were born in 2012, 2014 and 2016. He brought another son (born in 2002) into the marriage. At the end of July 2020, Fox and the musician Machine Gun Kelly (31) confirmed their relationship.

