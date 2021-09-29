Bonn: Police open abandoned suitcases – what they discovered is strange

Copyright: picture alliance / Oliver Berg / dpa
The Bonn police found an abandoned suitcase on Münsterplatz. The content is more than special. The officials are now looking for the owner on Facebook. It goes without saying that there are also quite a few volunteers.
The abandoned piece of luggage was found on Bonn’s Münsterplatz. Sometime in the “last week”, so the Bonn police on Tuesday (September 28th). Passers-by had become aware of the suitcase and reported the find to the “Gabi” police station (the police’s “common contact point Bonn city center”).
Police Bonn opens suitcases and puzzles: “Why take clothes with you?”
Since the luggage did not appear to pose any danger, it was opened. But the officials were very surprised at the content.
“Why take clothes with you?” Asks a police spokesman with an ironic undertone. Because what was found in the suitcase is really not normal – unless you are Nicolas Cage in the role of Ben Sanderson in “Leaving Las Vegas”. In the 1996 film, the Hollywood star played an alcoholic who travels to Las Vegas with the intention of drinking himself to death for good.
“Leaving Las Vegas” on Bonn’s Münsterplatz? The contents of the case are astonishing
In the suitcase that was found on Bonn’s Münsterplatz there were several bottles of unopened high-proof alcoholic beverages. Gin, whiskey, rum, vodka. As much as it somehow fitted in, one has to guess.
What someone was planning to do with so much alcohol in a wheeled suitcase is now not only wondering the officials. It is also unclear who owns the rolling pub. The police started a search for the owner on Facebook. After all, the content must have cost a lot.
Quite a few volunteers on Facebook – but the real owner has probably not yet been found
Of course there are quite a few volunteers who would take care of the alcohol. “So if nobody answers …”, a Facebook user offers himself. Another suggests carrying out a “quality test” first – with himself as an expert, of course.
The real owner was probably not there yet. (jv)