Bond dubbing voice Dietmar Wunder in FFH-Talk – FFH.de

On September 30th, the time has finally come: “007 – No Time To Die” with Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond starts in German cinemas. The film launch has been postponed several times due to the corona pandemic. But now it really starts. We spoke to Daniel Craig’s German dubbing voice: Dietmar Wunder.
One is known worldwide for his acting skills, the other ensures that German cinema-goers think at best: “He can speak German!” Dietmar Wunder is the dubbing voice of film star Daniel Craig. Since he first played James Bond in 2006, Wunder has given him his voice.
In an interview with FFH presenter Evren Gezer, Dietmar Wunder explains how much work is really behind synchronizing a blockbuster. “Daniel Craig has his own way of playing James Bond. With a lot of rest, but a lot of body tension. His facial expressions are also reduced, but to the point. So I get used to his facial expressions, adopt his posture while speaking and then try to adapt my voice to the situation in the film, “he explains.
“Jump in full vocally”
That’s how he does it with the other actors he dubbed: Adam Sandler, Don Cheadle, Cuba Gooding Jr. or Sam Rockwell. “The goal should be that the viewer thinks: They all speak German! And that’s why I always jump into the movie scenes with my voice,” says the Berliner.
It usually takes between 3.5 and 4 weeks for a Bond film to be dubbed. But that also means daily work. And sometimes it gets really tight: “Back then, we couldn’t start dubbing for ‘Specter’ until the beginning of October and the world premiere was already at the end of October. On the Friday before the premiere, I announced the last changes,” recalls Wunder. So there is a lot of knitting behind the scenes with the hot needle.
Last time Craig as Bond?
This time, of course, a lot was different for “No Time To Die” because of the corona pandemic. Just like the fans, Wunder hasn’t seen the finished product yet: “I’m really looking forward to the film,” he says, calmly looking forward to the decision as to whether this was really Craig’s last film as 007.
After all, he also synchronizes other films by the actor: “I also accompany other actors and am grateful that I can let off steam in my professional field.”
