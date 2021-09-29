Bitcoin sideways, price losses at Polkadot and Cardano

The crypto market has a capitalization of 1952 billion US dollars. Trading volume was $ 120 billion for the past 24 hours. Bitcoin dominates with a market share of 41 percent and thus continues to occupy first place. On average, the rates of the cryptocurrencies within the top 10 have changed by -1 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



With a change of -0.94 percent, the Bitcoin price redefines the word sideways. The price is currently at $ 42,336.00. If the market is satisfied, trust in the fear-and-greed index is currently panic.

Market Cap: $ 797.14 billion (-0.87%)

24h trading volume: 29,817 million US dollars (+ 2.66%)

24h High: $ 42,736.00

24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum



Hardly anything changed with the Ethereum rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -1.71 percent. This is reflected in a price of 2,918.68 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 343.58 billion (-1.71%)

24h trading volume: 19,631 million US dollars (-21.16%)

24h high: $ 2,969.44

24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Tether



The tether course remained stable and only changed by 0.22 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 69.52 billion (+ 0.03%)

24h trading volume: $ 62,009 million (-6.1%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

Cardano



The Cardano course had to give up and lose 3.48 percent. The rate is currently at $ 2.09.

Market Cap: $ 67.15 billion (-3.42%)

24h trading volume: 2,672 million US dollars (+ 10.05%)

24h high: $ 2.17

24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin price moved sluggishly by only 0.57 percent. The current rate is $ 342.90.

Market Cap: $ 52.98 billion (+ 0.66%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,303 million (-7.81%)

24h high: $ 344.87

24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course









XRP



Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the XRP rate only changed -1.92 percent. The price is trading at $ 0.92.

Market Cap: $ 43.04 billion (-1.88%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,442 million (-5.49%)

24h high: $ 0.94

24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Solana



Exciting is different: The Solana course only changed by -0.01 percent. The Solana rate this morning is $ 138.87.

Market Cap: $ 41.37 billion (+ 0.31%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,757 million (-7.99%)

24h high: $ 139.94

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

USD Coin



The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a 0.03 percent change in the USD coin rate. USD Coin is at a rate of 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 31.29 billion (+ 0.11%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,591 million (+ 17.33%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Polkadot



The Polkadot rate has fallen 2.13 percent since yesterday. The current rate is $ 27.62.

Market Cap: $ 28.62 billion (-1.8%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,189 million (-3.99%)

24h high: $ 28.25

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin rate changed by only -0.78 percent. The price of Dogecoin is currently at $ 0.20.

Market Cap: $ 26.41 billion (-0.76%)

24h trading volume: $ 827 million (+ 7.75%)

24h high: $ 0.20

24h low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

Top 5

dYdX course : $ 24.77 ( 23.11 %)

: $ 24.77 ( %) OKB course : $ 16.73 ( 11.84 %)

: $ 16.73 ( %) eCash course : <$ 0.01 ( 8.37 %)

: <$ 0.01 ( %) Arweave course : $ 44.48 ( 7.59 %)

: $ 44.48 ( %) Bitcoin Cash ABC course: $ 260.99 ( 7.06 %)

Flop 5

Stacks course : $ 1.16 ( -4.99 %)

: $ 1.16 ( %) Terra course : $ 35.04 ( -5.49 %)

: $ 35.04 ( %) Tezos course : $ 5.78 ( -6.87 %)

: $ 5.78 ( %) Fantom course : $ 1.24 ( -8.75 %)

: $ 1.24 ( %) Decred course: $ 98.64 ( -9.86 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 29, 2021 at 7:02 am.