Bitcoin currently over 42,000 dollars – rally ante portas?

Bitcoin is heading for the biggest monthly loss since May

The most important digital currency in terms of market size is now heading for the largest monthly loss since May. The instability in the global financial markets, coupled with regulatory concerns in the US and the recent crypto ban from China weighed on the price action. The introduction of Bitcoin in El Salvador, Central America, still has a bland aftertaste to this day. September could be the worst month since May with a loss of 10 percent.

At the beginning of the month, regulatory uncertainties from the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) had investors sit up and take notice. The industry leader Coinbase was denied the launch of a program on which investors can earn interest. Since the US crypto exchange is considered to be in charge and enjoys great international recognition, investors put bad news on the gold scales.

Last but not least, the unrest surrounding the financially troubled real estate group Evergrande has meanwhile unsettled investors. So far it is not clear whether the ailing group will be saved and whether further shock waves could affect the international financial markets.

At the beginning of the week, the Chinese central bank, which pumped 15.5 billion dollars into the financial markets, provided for temporary calming down. Three times as much had been made available the week before. A sale of a stake in the amount of 1.5 billion dollars to a state-owned asset company also meanwhile flushed liquidity into the coffers.









Do you already know the top 10 cryptocurrencies to trade in 2021?

Bitcoin: China’s crypto ban won’t throw investors off course

The recently pronounced crypto ban in China has meanwhile caused losses on the markets, but overall these remain manageable. Investors had prepared themselves in advance for a ban in the Middle Kingdom and accordingly reacted relatively calmly.

The price shock on the day the Bitcoin was introduced in the Central American state of El Salvador still shapes the chart today. True to the motto: “Buy the rumor, sell the fact”, investors reacted and caused cascades on the crypto market. The regulatory concerns could possibly have been heightened in this context, as supervisory authorities are listening carefully.

Investors are currently somewhere between the hope of a starting gun for a year-end rally and regulatory concerns from China and the USA.

How to trade cryptocurrencies with IG yourself

Do you want to trade cryptocurrencies yourself? Open a live or demo account with IG and buy (long) or sell (short) Bitcoin using derivatives such as CFDs in a few simple steps: