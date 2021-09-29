Bitcoin & Co: Fear of China as an opportunity to buy – this data gives courage

Media reports about the tough crackdown on decentralized crypto currencies by the Chinese government caused significant losses in Bitcoin and Co on Friday – even if in fact only Chinese crypto investors are affected. After an initial countermovement, the crypto market continues its search for direction on Tuesday. But institutional investors remain bullish.

At least this is indicated by current data on capital inflows and outflows in crypto investment products. According to an evaluation of CoinShares In the past week, around $ 95 million flowed into corresponding products – which corresponds to around 30 percent of the cash inflows of a total of $ 320 million in the past six weeks.

At $ 50.2 million, the majority of the funds were invested in Bitcoin products, followed by Ethereum products at $ 28.9 million. The significant capital inflows at Solana and Polkadot are also noticeable. In absolute terms, these seem small at $ 3.9 million and $ 2.4 million.

In relation to the assets under management (AUM) in corresponding products, however, this means inflows of 4.5 or 3.2 percent in just one week. For comparison: With Bitcoin, the $ 50.2 million corresponds to only 0.14 percent of the total AUM.

China FUD as a buying opportunity



“The continued inflow of funds suggests that the recent headwinds for digital assets, such as the expanded ban in China, were viewed by investors as a buying opportunity,” said the weekly CoinShares-Analysis. At least institutional investors don’t seem to be spoiling their buying mood, because Bitcoin products were already the third week of capital inflows in a row.









That seems plausible, because many industry experts and also THE SHAREHOLDER had pointed out that Beijing’s tough stance towards decentralized cryptocurrencies and a large part of the measures are well known. After the recent losses, they now expect a clear countermovement on the crypto market in the coming weeks and months.

In the short term, however, Bitcoin and Co are still looking for direction. After a noticeable recovery at the beginning of the week, most coins have to surrender their profits again on Tuesday morning. However, nothing has changed in the SHAREHOLDER’s positive long-term assessment of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Invested investors stick with it and brave newcomers can access it in the course of a stabilization.