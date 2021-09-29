Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum: prices are improving – Dogecoin is still on the ropes

the Courses from Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum have struggled lately. The reason for this was turbulence on the stock and stock market, which also had an impact on crypto currencies. An announcement by China also had a negative impact on prices.

Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin: Evergrande in trouble

As the manager magazine reports, the sale on the stock exchange also led to sales of cryptocurrencies. The Swiss view brings the crisis of the Chinese company Evergrande into play as the reason. Investors are therefore concerned that this could affect the economic stability of China.

In the meantime, the company has been able to stabilize on the stock market, reported the FAZ. The company had sold a billion-dollar stake. That brought in around 1.5 billion US dollars for the group. Still, Evergrande still owes more than $ 300 billion in debt. China’s announcement to ban trading in cryptocurrencies also had a negative impact. The Tagesschau reported about it. But what are the prices of Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum? (As of 09/29/2021, 5:22 p.m.)









Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum courses

Bitcoin rate: 42,032.48 $

Previous day: -2.41%

Previous week: -1.1%

Previous month: -13.23%

Cardano course: $ 2.09

Previous day: -4.95%

Previous week: + 0.19%

Previous month: -26.93%

Dogecoin rate: $ 0.202

Previous day: -2.31%

Previous week: -3.81%

Previous month: -30.17%

Ethereum course: $ 2,908.53

Previous day: -3.97%

Previous week: -0.86%

Previous month: -9.05%

Bitcoin and Ether are not as volatile as Cardano and Dogecoin

The courses of Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ether have all lost compared to the previous day. In relation to the previous month, Dogecoin is in free fall with a loss of 30 percent. The same goes for Cardano. The cryptocurrency also lost almost 30 percent compared to the previous month. Bitcoin also left feathers during this period. Here it is a loss of around 13 percent. Ethereum is still doing best compared to the previous month. Nevertheless, there is a decrease of 9.05 percent. Since Bitcoin and Ether are traded on the market longer, they enjoy more trust and are generally less subject to fluctuations than Cardano and Dogecoin.

News: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin could increase over the year

What’s next? Despite the volatile prices, analysts believe that the prices of cryptocurrencies will even rise in the coming weeks. We also raise the question of whether it makes sense to use Bitcoin to provide for retirement. If you want to try it with another newcomer, you should take a look at the cryptocurrency Solana.

Sources: Managermagazin, Schweizer Blick, FAZ, Tagesschau, Google Finance, BTC-Echo