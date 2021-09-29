Binance Coin: Price fireworks started – THE SHAREHOLDER

In the middle of the week, the top 5 cryptocurrencies are friendlier again. The Binance Coin (BNB) in particular is picking up strongly and is among the heavyweights of the top performers this Wednesday. BNB is now starting to rebound and investors are paying particular attention to these brands.

September was not a good month for Binance Coin investors. At the end of August, the number 5 in terms of market capitalization marked a multi-month high at $ 519. At the beginning of September, prices collapsed across the board and also sent BNB downhill. On September 26, the price hit a multi-week low at $ 320. At this point there is also a support that could stop further sales.

Today, Wednesday, the knot will burst and the course will take off with a gain of over eleven percent. The price is now close to the resistance at $ 383. Should the bulls get the upper hand and take the price above this level, it would be a strong sign of medium-term development. Because just a few dollars higher, at $ 395, is the GD200 and the psychologically important $ 400 mark. If the dynamics are high enough, a chain reaction and thus a strong movement towards the north could ensue.









Tradingview.com BNB daily chart in USD

BNB had lost up to 38 percent of its value in a few weeks. So the time would be ripe for a technical countermovement. With double-digit price gains today, this sustained rebound could already have been initiated. It is now important that the course takes the hurdle at 383 dollars as dynamically as possible. Then the downward trend would be broken and the way up would be free.