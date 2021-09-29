Binance Coin +12 percent, Lucid Motors +9 percent

Traders watch out. There are currently two interesting trades that you should take a look at – both of which are highly speculative, of course. The Binance Coin (BNBUSD) is the world’s fifth largest cryptocurrency, according to Coinmarketcap. Among the major cryptocurrencies, the Binance Coin is currently the coin with the strongest increase by far, with +12 percent. If you look around at comments and news, then it is mainly the market technology. Has it been so oversold recently that it’s now an upward backlash? Can the Binance Coin continue to run up? In the TradingView chart we see the Binance Coin as a blue line over the last four weeks, where it has fallen 23.7 percent – in comparison, Bitcoin (orange line) lost only 14 percent.









Lucid Motors strongly in the plus

The shares of Lucid Motors (US ticker symbol LCID) are strong today with 9.4 percent in the plus. This is due to the information released last night by the US electric car manufacturer that production of the “groundbreaking” Lucid Air has started in Arizona and that first customer deliveries are to begin in October. According to the company, there should be 13,000 reservations for the Lucid Air. Are we seeing Tesla 2.0 here? Lucid Motors is already worth $ 43 billion on the stock exchange. The TradingView Chart shows the wild price development of the share since October 2020. An idea to get started for risk-averse traders?

