Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Billie Eilish: Your self-esteem just keeps dropping!

By Arjun Sethi
Billie Eilish (19) is getting more and more insecure! A lot has happened in the singer’s life in recent years. Not only has she shot through the roof with her music career, but also surprised everyone with a whole new look in March. Instead of wearing loose baggy clothes and black and green hair, the artist now has a blonde hairstyle and only recently enchanted her in a wonderful robe at the Met Gala. But now confess Billie: Your self-esteem has decreased with age!

In an interview with The Drew Barrymore Show The 19-year-old admitted openly: “I was always very, very assertive and direct, which is a curse and a blessing at the same time. But the funny thing is: the older I get, the lower my self-confidence becomes.” That is Billie especially when watching her own documentary became clear. “I cried because I noticed what a free spirit and how open-minded I was. And then the media suddenly snatch it from you.”explained the “Bad Guy” interpreter.

This development wants Billie counteract this in the future. However, the musician does not yet know how she will do it. “Right now it’s just not fun. I’m trying to figure it out somehow”, described the American.




Billie Eilish, 2020
Billie Eilish, singer
Billie Eilish, musician


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
