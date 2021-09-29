Wednesday, September 29, 2021
HomeNewsBillie Eilish takes action against stalkers
News

Billie Eilish takes action against stalkers

By Arjun Sethi
0
60





According to media reports, Billie Eilish has gone to court against an alleged stalker in Los Angeles.
Image: dpa

Billie Eilish fears for her safety: According to media reports, the singer has taken a stalker to court. The man is said to have camped again and again near her parents’ house for months.

S.American media reports say singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has taken an alleged stalker to court in Los Angeles. The authorities had imposed a ban on contact against a 23-year-old man, reported the New York Daily News and the celebrity portal “TMZ.com”, citing court documents.

According to the singer, the man is said to have camped near her parents’ home for months and sent letters with threatening content. They fear for their safety. Another hearing is due to take place in early March.

Already at the age of 17 Eilish stormed the charts with her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. The pop superstar has already set various streaming records and fills stadiums around the world. Eilish also sings the theme song for the new James Bond film “No Time To Die”. At the end of February there will be a cinematic glimpse into her life when the biographical documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” appears.





Previous article“Ghost Rider 3”: is there a sequel?
Next articleDeutsche Bank sees precious metals before being replaced by cryptocurrency
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv