Billie Eilish takes action against stalkers

Billie Eilish fears for her safety: According to media reports, the singer has taken a stalker to court. The man is said to have camped again and again near her parents’ house for months.

According to media reports, Billie Eilish has gone to court against an alleged stalker in Los Angeles. Image: dpa

S.American media reports say singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has taken an alleged stalker to court in Los Angeles. The authorities had imposed a ban on contact against a 23-year-old man, reported the New York Daily News and the celebrity portal “TMZ.com”, citing court documents.

According to the singer, the man is said to have camped near her parents’ home for months and sent letters with threatening content. They fear for their safety. Another hearing is due to take place in early March.

Already at the age of 17 Eilish stormed the charts with her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. The pop superstar has already set various streaming records and fills stadiums around the world. Eilish also sings the theme song for the new James Bond film “No Time To Die”. At the end of February there will be a cinematic glimpse into her life when the biographical documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” appears.







