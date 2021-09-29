Billie Eilish: Notoriety is a love-hate relationship

In the past, Billie was annoyed not being able to just go to the cinema. She now loves the hype about herself.

No world tour in 2021

Since Billie Eilish was 14 years old, she has been working on her musical career and in the end was not only able to land a number one hit, but was also named the high-flyer par excellence. The American dropped her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Received five GRAMMYs straight away and started her completely sold out world tour in early March 2020 before the corona virus destroyed all her plans and she canceled the remaining concerts had to.

“I wish I could have seen you guys on tour. I can’t tell you how much I miss performing and being on stage for you, ”Eilish started in her Instagram post at the end of 2020, adding:“ We tried different scenarios for the tour, but none it is possible and although I know that so many of you want to keep your tickets and VIP passes. Nevertheless, it is best if we give you the money back as soon as possible. “

“As soon as it’s safe,” the musician will publish news and schedule new shows. The shows in Berlin and Cologne, among others, have been canceled until further notice.

Is Fame ruining your life?

Eilish worked five years for the success that she has now achieved and was tutored by their parents at home with her brother FINNEAS. But the 19-year-old was not really satisfied so far, but said in an interview with the “BBC Breakfast” show that her hater would “ruin her life”.

“I stopped about two days ago. I stopped reading comments in full. It ruined my life. It’s crazy – the more cool things you can do, the more people will hate you. Right now it’s worse than ever, ”said the“ bury a friend ”interpreter. “The problem with that is, I always wanted to keep in touch with the fans and like to keep talking to them and like … people hadn’t ruined this for me … and they ruined it for them too and that sucks. I’m still trying to like fan mail or whatever. When I see them I just want to talk to them and hang out with them because they are people like me … they are like me. They are kind of like friends of mine. But yeah, the internet is ruining my life, so I turned it off. “









In a world exclusive TV interview with #BBCBreakfast, @billieeilish other @finneas talk about the impact of social media trolls on their mental health #NoTimeToDie # Bond25 # 007 #BondJamesBond pic.twitter.com/qHuCqKoyLJ – BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 18, 2020

In the meantime, however, she has revised those words and stated that she would celebrate her status and the associated notoriety – online or in real life. “The things I hated three years ago, I celebrate now. Strictly speaking, the fame. I hated being known, I hated everything about it. I hated to be recognized on the street, that I couldn’t even go outside, I hated to mark a place somewhere and that people would show up there. I felt stupid because I had this thing that so many would kill for and I just didn’t like it, ”the now 19-year-old said on the“ Smartless ”podcast. “When I say I love to be known, it means that I now know that we have this incredible chance [Musik zu machen]. ”

Still, there is one thing that Eilish doesn’t really like – the obsession of her fans. If those have wished for years to meet the singer in person and then this dream comes true, “the boundaries are forgotten”. Some of those crazy moments Billie described as, “I’ve had people kissing me, picking me up and going around in circles with me… It’s just important that you don’t push the envelope and have people around you who are dealing with situations like this help. I never want to push someone away who has only shown me love – even if it’s love that is crazy. “

You can listen to the complete interview by Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett from the “Smartless” podcast here: