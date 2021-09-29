Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Billie Eilish desperate because of her Bond song: “Nothing good written”

Billie Eilish controls the theme song for the new one "Bond"-Movie "No time to die" at.

Billie Eilish contributes the theme song for the new “Bond” film “No Time to Die”.

Image: billieeilish / instagram

Jennifer Ullrich

The last “James Bond” film with Daniel Craig starts in German cinemas this week and is sure to cause a lot of furore. Not only the superstars on the screen deserve attention, but also the title song is more than worth listening to: This comes from Billie Eilish and, like the agent film in the original, is entitled “No Time to Die”.

The track was released back in February 2020. Now, at the start of the movie, the singer and her brother Finneas O’Connell are giving a closer look at the process of creating their piece on “BBC”. It turns out that composing the song was by no means easy.

Billie Eilish struggled with “No Time to Die”

“We always wanted to write a ‘Bond’ song – even before it was an option,” enthuses the “Bad Guy” interpreter. Apparently the siblings have already developed one or the other idea. Finneas adds: “We have been writing motifs and inventing melodies for a few years, like this: ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we could do a’ Bond ‘song someday?’




Then one day the time had come: Billie Eilish was hired to contribute the song for “No Time to Die”. Unfortunate, however: At first nothing worked. The “Bad Guy” interpreter remembers:

“We had a severe writer’s block as soon as we were called into action.”

Finneas even gives further insights and reveals: “We rented a studio to try to write it – and we didn’t write anything good.“Well that ends well, all well: In the end, the song was written on a tour bus in Texas.” Finneas came up with this piano motif and we thought straight away: ‘Ohhhhh’, and we wrote the whole song, “says Billie.

“No Time to Die” is finally starting in theaters

In the meantime, the singer has also released a completely new album with “Happier Than Ever” and presented a new look: Billie has been wearing her hair blonde for a while. Now the “Bond” film is finally starting in the cinemas after the release had to be postponed several times due to the corona pandemic. The acclaimed premiere took place in London on September 28th.

In her latest post on Instagram, Billie is also happy that the big day has finally come. She writes: “I’m still pinching myself because I was involved in this movie. The wait is over!”

(ju)


