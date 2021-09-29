Berchtesgaden mountain rescue service called for in 27 missions

On Tuesday morning, September 28th, around 9 am, the crew of the Traunstein rescue helicopter “Christoph 14” had to fetch a 17-year-old with a foot injury from the Wasseralm in the Röth and fly to the Bad Reichenhall district clinic. On Sunday afternoon, September 26, around 3:45 p.m., an uninjured but blocked 30-year-old from the Göllleiten near Munich needed help. The crew of the Traunstein rescue helicopter “Christoph 14”, who had been on duty at Hochstaufen immediately before, dropped a Berchtesgaden mountain rescuer with the winch at the place of operation, who secured the man. The helicopter crew then picked them up by winch and flew them out into the Scharitzkehl.

Seven partly simultaneous assignments on Saturday

A 56-year-old local needed the help of the mountain rescue service at the Priesbergalm on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. The mountain rescuers took care of him and took him to Hinterbrand, where an ambulance crew from the Berchtesgaden Red Cross took him over and then brought him to the Bad Reichenhall district clinic.

Already at 4.30 p.m. the mountain rescue team had to move out to the Grünsteinhütte and help a 67-year-old holidaymaker from Baden-Württemberg who was sick internally, who then took over an ambulance crew from the Berchtesgaden Red Cross at the Hammerstiel parking lot and took them to the Berchtesgaden district clinic. An emergency call was received from the Steinernen Bankerl on Jenner around 3:40 p.m. A 79-year-old vacationer from the vicinity of Munich with circulatory problems needed help. A paramedic was on site as a first aid worker and looked after the hiker until the mountain rescue service arrived, looked after her and brought her down to the valley. With an ambulance of the Reichenhaller Red Cross we went on to the district clinic Bad Reichenhall.

Shortly after 2 p.m., an emergency call was received from the ridge path between the summit of the Rauhen Kopf and the Zehnkaser-Almen on the Untersberg, where a 53-year-old vacationer from Lower Bavaria, who was internally ill and blocked, needed help. The crew of a transport helicopter of the Federal Police flew from an exercise in Ruhpolding to Maria Gern, picked up two Berchtesgaden mountain rescuers there and set them down at the place of action using a winch. The rescuers took care of and secured the man and his companion in rescue seats so that they could be picked up by winch and flown to the Gern, where the Berchtesgaden Red Cross took over the 53-year-old with an ambulance and an emergency doctor and then brought him to the Bad Reichenhall district clinic.

During the operation, the mountain rescuers had to help an internally ill 85-year-old holidaymaker from Upper Franconia at around 3:25 p.m. in an emergency at the nearby Gerner church, who then took over the ambulance crew of the Berchtesgaden Red Cross and delivered them to the Berchtesgaden district clinic. On Saturday morning around 9 o’clock, the mountain rescuers and the crew of the Traunstein rescue helicopter “Christoph 14” had to help a 69-year-old cyclist from the Rosenheim district who had been seriously injured on the Jenner on the forest road between Hinterbrand and Königsbachalm. The emergency services provided the man with an emergency doctor and then flew him to the Salzburg regional hospital. At the same time, the mountain rescue team, together with the Alpine Police (AEG) and a police helicopter, was called upon to rescue a dead climber off the Kaunersteig.

51-year-old found dead in a ditch off the Kaunersteig while searching for missing persons

The 51-year-old’s wife from the Altötting district reported him missing at the Berchtesgaden police station on Friday evening, September 24th. According to the investigating officers, the man probably wanted to ascend from the Salet boat landing stage via the Kaunersteig, which is currently closed due to road damage, to the Gotzenalm, although it is not known whether he wanted to bypass the closed area or whether he wanted to return to the Seelände via the east bank of the Königssees. At around 10 p.m., the Traunstein control center alerted both the Berchtesgaden mountain rescue service and the water rescue service in order to search the large area of ​​the east bank and the path towards Gotzenalm. The volunteer mountain rescuers split up into several teams and searched the Kesselsteig, Kaunersteig and Hochbahnweg down to the lake from the Gotzenalm. The water rescue service searched the east bank from the waterfall to Salet with the motor lifeboat and then more intensively between Reitl and Brandgraben, with a water rescuer going on foot from Reitl towards Salet. At about 0.45 a.m., they took the foot troops from Kaunersteig and Kesselsteig onto the motorboat and intensified the search in the Brandgraben area again. At around 1.30 a.m., a mountain rescuer finally found the dead missing person in the upper fire ditch. Due to the terrain, darkness and weather, the emergency services decided not to rescue the victim until the next morning.









Four more missions on Friday afternoon

On Friday afternoon, September 24th, the mountain rescue service was on duty to support the Jennerbahn, which had come to a standstill due to a technical defect. At around 4 p.m., the mountain rescuers had to fetch a 44-year-old holidaymaker from Hesse from Jenner-Mitterkaser and bring her down to the valley, as she could not get off herself because of a foot injury. At the same time, an 80-year-old from Middle Franconia also needed help on the Jenner due to hip pain, which the mountain rescue service also brought down to the valley. An ambulance crew from the Freilassing Red Cross took over the 44-year-old in Hinterbrand and then delivered her to the Berchtesgaden district clinic. At 2 p.m., the mountain rescue team moved to the Jenner mountain station, where an 87-year-old from the district had injured her head. The mountain rescue service took care of her and took her down to the valley by train, where she herself went to see a doctor.

On Thursday afternoon, September 23, around 11:45 am, “Christoph 14” picked up a patient from the Kärlingerhaus on Funtensee. On Wednesday, September 22nd, around 3:45 p.m., a couple of holidaymakers from Saxony who were on the north side of Kehlstein needed the mountain rescue service, which the duo could quickly locate, rappeled down and brought to Ofner Boden. On Tuesday afternoon, September 21, around 4.40 p.m., the mountain rescue service moved out to the Jenner-Wasserfallalm, where they had to pick up an exhausted 75-year-old holidaymaker from Saxony and bring him down to the valley by vehicle.

Four missions on Friday a week ago

On Friday, September 17th, the Berchtesgaden mountain rescuers were challenged on four occasions at the same time: Around 9 p.m. they had to look for a couple of holidaymakers from Lower Saxony who had gone to the north side of the Kehlstein and rescue them with safety ropes. At around 6.30 p.m., an exhausted and internally ill person on the Kesselsteig needed help. At 3 p.m., a 38-year-old vacationer from North Rhine-Westphalia fell on her bike on Carl-von-Linde-Weg. The Berchtesgaden mountain rescue service and the land rescue service of the Berchtesgaden Red Cross provided emergency medical care and took them to the Berchtesgaden district clinic. In the morning around 9.30 a.m., the mountain rescue service had to help a 23-year-old from the district who had injured his foot on Jenner-Hochbahnweg.

On Wednesday, September 15, at around 3 p.m., “Christoph 14 and the BRK water rescue service were called upon because of a serious foot injury in Salet. On Tuesday, September 14, shortly after 8 p.m., a 62-year-old holidaymaker from Upper Franconia who was acutely ill internally at the Schneibsteinhaus needed the Berchtesgaden mountain rescue service and the mountain rescue emergency doctor, who provided him with emergency medical care and drove him to Hinterbrand, where an ambulance crew from Berchtesgaden Red Cross took over and then delivered to the Bad Reichenhall district clinic. Around 1.40 p.m., a 64-year-old vacationer from North Rhine-Westphalia needed the mountain rescue service because he had injured his foot on the Jenner-Sulzbergkaser. The volunteers took care of him and drove him to Hinterbrand, where an ambulance crew from the Berchtesgaden Red Cross took him over and took him to the Berchtesgaden district clinic. On Monday, September 13th, shortly after 3 p.m., the crew of the Salzburg emergency doctor’s helicopter “Christophorus 6” had to fly to the route between Salet and Obersee, where they had to treat and transport a patient with a shoulder injury. On Sunday, September 12th, shortly after 7 p.m., an emergency call was received from the Priesbergalm, where a 57-year-old vacationer from North Rhine-Westphalia had injured her foot. The mountain rescue service took care of them and brought them to Hinterbrand by vehicle; From there, an ambulance from the Reichenhall Red Cross went on to the Bad Reichenhall district clinic. On Saturday afternoon, September 11th, around 1:45 p.m., a 64-year-old vacationer from Saxony was supported at the Jenner mountain station; The mountain rescue service took care of the injured person and brought him down to the valley by cable car, where an ambulance crew from the Berchtesgaden Red Cross took him over and brought him to the Berchtesgaden district clinic.

fb / red