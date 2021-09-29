Austrian breeds diamonds with Leonardo DiCaprio – Austria

No more exploitation of the environment and people: An Austrian is now growing synthetic diamonds with prominent support.

Songs have been written about diamonds, crimes have been committed for them, they are the most valuable gemstones in the world, coveted gifts, pledges of love, investments and a sign that one has made great progress in life. But behind the coveted sparkle is an industry with a dubious reputation.

More than 75 percent of all diamonds sold worldwide come from mines in Russia, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Australia. The working conditions are often appalling, miners are exploited and risk their lives. The prices of the gemstones are determined among the big players. Nature is being ruined by high CO2 emissions and contamination of the groundwater.

Diamonds from reactors

An Austrian is now bringing real glamor to the dirty business with the hardest raw material in the world: Martin Roscheisen founded the “San Francisco Diamond Foundry” in California. The Austro-American grows diamonds in specially developed reactors. “We wanted to change the industry with our technology. We create conditions under which nature itself can create diamonds, without harming the environment and people,” says the CEO of im “Today”-Interview.

The company’s annual production is expected to rise to five million carats by the end of 2021, making Roscheisen’s company one of the ten largest producers in the world. “We do not use any natural resources for production. The entire energy requirement is met from renewable sources,” he says proudly.

And this is how the production of the synthetic gemstones works: The plasma in the reactors of the Diamond Foundry becomes as hot as the surface of the sun. It causes carbon atoms to arrange themselves on a given nutrient medium in the crystal structure characteristic of diamonds.

No visual difference to “blood diamonds”

“In the future, every piece of jewelry will be sustainable,” Roscheisen is certain. “We see that consumers today shop more carefully and more sustainably. Our customers want quality and timeless design, they like the innovative way in which we manufacture and offer diamonds. They know the story behind our gemstones.”

The synthetic jewels sparkle no less than the originals. “You can’t tell the difference with the naked eye,” continues Roscheisen. Our diamond is real. It is anatomically identical to a diamond from a mine. “And because there are no middlemen and trading margins,” our diamonds are even cheaper without sacrificing quality.









Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio invested in synthetic diamonds. “He’s an important supporter.” Reuters

Roscheisen also receives support from Hollywood for his innovative idea, such as from Leonardo DiCaprio. “Leo invested in our company a few years ago and remains an important supporter,” says Roscheisen happily. The film star and committed eco-activist also shot the film “Blood Diamond”, with which he illuminated the dirty business with gemstones for the first time in a media-effective manner. In doing so, he also attracts more attention to Roscheisen’s business. Tech giants like Evan Williams, co-founder of Twitter, and Tony Fadell, inventor of the iPod, are also investing in the synthetic stones.

The lab-grown diamonds can not only be used for industry, for example for electric cars, but can also be bought in Austria. The brand “vrai”, like the French word for “real”, is currently only available online in Austria: vrai.com.