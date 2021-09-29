At AMAs: Katy Perry made her first appearance after birth

She is in her element again! On the night from Sunday to Monday, the American Music Awards were presented for the 48th time in Los Angeles. This year the artists had to do without a big show. Small, rather intimate appearances accompanied the award ceremony – including by singer Katy Perry (36): New Mom touched with an emotional performance Katy the audience almost to tears!

Her first appearance after the birth of daughter Daisy touched many people: At the side of Darius Rucker the 35-year-old performed her song “Only Love”. Had in advance Katy announced on the net that she is dedicating this stage moment to someone very special. “My AMAs performance today is for my father”, so the beauty in one Instagram-Contribution. And her fans were literally flashed after this emotional moment. “That was a breathtaking show tonight” or “You were just amazing”, wrote two enthusiastic followers on the net.

But not only Katy had one or two emotional goose bumps. Even the clearers of the evening had every reason to be happy. For example, Taylor Swift (30) and Justin Bieber (26) each won three trophies. The evening was a complete success, especially for the 30-year-old – she was awarded the “Artist of the Year” award.









