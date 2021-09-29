Wednesday, September 29, 2021
HomeNewsAt AMAs: Katy Perry made her first appearance after birth
News

At AMAs: Katy Perry made her first appearance after birth

By Arjun Sethi
0
77




She is in her element again! On the night from Sunday to Monday, the American Music Awards were presented for the 48th time in Los Angeles. This year the artists had to do without a big show. Small, rather intimate appearances accompanied the award ceremony – including by singer Katy Perry (36): New Mom touched with an emotional performance Katy the audience almost to tears!

Her first appearance after the birth of daughter Daisy touched many people: At the side of Darius Rucker the 35-year-old performed her song “Only Love”. Had in advance Katy announced on the net that she is dedicating this stage moment to someone very special. “My AMAs performance today is for my father”, so the beauty in one Instagram-Contribution. And her fans were literally flashed after this emotional moment. “That was a breathtaking show tonight” or “You were just amazing”, wrote two enthusiastic followers on the net.

But not only Katy had one or two emotional goose bumps. Even the clearers of the evening had every reason to be happy. For example, Taylor Swift (30) and Justin Bieber (26) each won three trophies. The evening was a complete success, especially for the 30-year-old – she was awarded the “Artist of the Year” award.




Katy Perry, singer
Justin Bieber, February 2020
Taylor Swift at the “Miss Americana” Premiere in Park City in January 2020


Previous articleSylvester Stallone: ​​The Hollywood star sells his SUV for this hammer price
Next articleWill Smith turns 50: this is his life – and this is his latest coup
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv