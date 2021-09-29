Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber & Co .: These accounts are used privately by celebrities!

For many stars like Ariana Grande or Justin Bieber, their official Instagram account is not enough. You are still using a secret account.

The online platform Instagram has developed into one of the leading communication tools in recent years. Over a billion people worldwide use the service. In Germany alone there are almost 30 million users, which makes up almost a third of the German population. Even celebrities like Jennifer Aniston (52), who have so far avoided this type of public, at some point threw their shyness overboard and signed up. As a reward, there were storms of enthusiasm from their fans.

Celebrities like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have second accounts on Instagram Thanks to Instagram, you no longer have to wait for paparazzi pictures to find out something about your idol: the news comes directly from the star himself. But what if it becomes too much for the celebrity and would rather chat incognito with friends and followers? Then she signs up undercover! Celebrities like Justin Bieber (27), Ariana Grande (28) or Kristen Stewart (31) have already done that, according to “bild.de”. Here is a brief overview of the stars’ secondary accounts.

Justin Bieber turns out to be a sunglasses fan What is immediately noticeable about some of these accounts is that the stars seem to have a lot of fun doing their secret quirks. So behind the public account “Skylark Tylark” there is no extraterrestrial way of life, but mega-star Justin Bieber and with him his passion for weird and unusual sunglasses models. Either the pop singer wears the eye-catching frames himself or he posts photos of celebrity colleagues whom he asks – fan-like – for the manufacturer’s name.

GoT star Sophie Turner reveals her passion for sausages With “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner (25), who has just had her first baby with her husband, Joe Jonas (31), it is surprisingly her great passion for sausages. The British actress, who thrilled an audience of millions as Lady von Winterfell, can look forward to 30,000 followers who follow her black-humored posts about sausages in all possible facets. Appropriately, her account here is called “Sophiessausagesreviews”, in German: “Sophie’s sausage criticism”.

Lorde’s passion for fried onion rings New Zealand’s newcomer singing talent Lorde (24) is also going on the taste offensive with her second account and only posts fried onion rings. In addition, there are always very personal lines from the singer, who speaks verbatim about her culinary life. After all, it likes 119,000 followers who don’t want to miss a new picture.







Domestic pig Piggy is the superstar at Ariana Grande Superstar Ariana Grande, who has 268 million fans on her official Instagram account, has also come up with something special as a topic for her second account. With the singer it is not a quirk or a passion for collecting – but her beloved domestic pig “Piggy”. Accordingly, the account is called “realpiggysmallz” and shows numerous pictures of her beloved animal roommate. The last entry shows a picture of “Piggy”, which is almost three years old. Her fans have only just reacted again and are asking, “Where are you, Piggy?”

Kristen Stewart’s secondary account will remain private “Twilight” star Kristen Stewart, on the other hand, does not believe in a second public account. Your second account is private and can only be visited by friends. The magazine “Vulture” wants to get the name out: “suck_upon”. And this channel is followed by theirs, among others “Charlie’s Angels “co-stars Elizabeth Banks (47) and Naomi Scott (28), but also her former” Twilight “colleague Taylor Lautner (29).

