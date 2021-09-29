Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Amber Heard: Video shows her smooching with a stranger

By Arjun Sethi
Amber Heard
She makes out with a stranger

Amber Heard

© Getty Images

Amber Heard seems to have processed the separation from Elon Musk very well. At least that’s what a hot video suggests …

With Johnny Depp (54, “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”) and Elon Musk (46) Amber Heard (31) can count two of the most famous – or most influential – men in the world among her ex-loves. Just a few weeks after the split between investor and philanthropist Musk became known, a passionate video from Heard has surfaced.

Video shows Amber Heard with a stranger

One that seems to prove she’s had enough of celebrity men for now. In the 23-second clip, which someone apparently made by chance with his cell phone camera and which can be seen on the “New York Post”, Heard smooches wildly with a mysterious stranger.

Who is the unknown man?

Even the US colleagues have not yet been able to determine who the muscular, topless man is. In the short video, however, Heard hardly seems to be able to keep her fingers (or tongue) off the gentleman. The clip was therefore recorded in Australia. A source is also said to have reported that a house inspection was taking place on the neighboring property of Heards Bleibe, when an interested party apparently got to see more than just an empty house.




Heard is currently filming the comic book adaptation of “Aquaman” with Jason Momoa (38, “Game of Thrones”) in Australia. Looks like she made a decent catch away from the camera.

