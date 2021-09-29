Altair Upgrade Imminent – Ether Recovery From Investing.com







Investing.com – Founder Vitalik Buterin recently spoke in an interview that EIP-1559 was the cornerstone of Ether 2.0 and that they are already on the home stretch on the way to the Proof of Stake. More on this in the article.

The Ethereum Foundation expert Danny Ryan has now proven how right he was. He said the Ethereum network upgrade to a Proof of Stake model is imminent.

The first upgrade of the Beacon Chain, known under the code name Altair, will take place with the era 74.240, which is based on the October 27th falls.

In a blog post, Danny Ryan writes:

“This upgrade brings light client support into the core consensus, cleans up the offsetting of beacon status incentives, fixes some problems with validator incentives and increases the penalty parameters according to EIP-2982.”

He also announced that there will be another blog post on October 4th with more details, after which the Validator operators can upgrade their nodes to be prepared for Altair.

So the high network load and skyrocketing fees may soon be history.

Ethereum technical levels

Ethereum is currently rising 0.98 percent at an Ether price of $ 2923, while its market capitalization is $ 344 billion.

The day before yesterday, the cryptocurrency encountered resistance from $ 3,143 on the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement (rally from $ 1,720 to $ 4,024) and the bears took command.









Yesterday there was a daily closing price below the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of $ 2872, which can be described as a negative development. Today the bulls managed to recover above the 50 percent retracement and so the daily closing price will show whether they succeeded in repelling the bear attack.

If this succeeds, there may be a recovery to the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of $ 3,143 and the 23.6 percent retracement of $ 3,480.

Otherwise, expect losses towards the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of $ 2,600.

From Marco Oehrl