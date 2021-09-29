Adopted son Maddox testifies against him

They were considered Hollywood’s dream couple: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. But the divorce turns into a battle. In the custody process, son Maddox has now testified against his father.

Outwardly everything looked like a picture book that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt kept. The breakup shocked Hollywood in September 2016. After a good eleven years, love failed. In 2019 the divorce was through and they were considered singles under US law. Now the ex-partners are fighting over the custody of the common and adopted children.

19-year-old Maddox Jolie-Pitt testified against his adoptive father Brad Pitt as part of his parents’ protracted custody dispute over their six children. As “Us Weekly” reports, citing an unnamed source, the statements by the couple’s eldest son were “not very flattering to Brad”.









Accordingly, the student does not use Pitt as the last name on legally irrelevant documents, but only that of his mother Angelina Jolie. “Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina does not support,” the message continues. On March 12, Jolie filed new court documents accusing Pitt of domestic violence. The papers say the actress and her children are ready to provide “evidence” in support of the allegations against Pitt.

They once toured the world as the “Brangelina” clan

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have Maddox, whom Jolie adopted without Pitt in 2002, as well as their adopted son Pax and adopted daughter Zahara and their biological children Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie lives with the kids in Los Angeles, just five minutes from Pitt’s home. Pitt and Jolie had been in a relationship since 2005 and also married since 2014.

According to US media reports, the ex-couple has allegedly been in a custody battle since the separation in September 2016. The investigation against Pitt on allegations of child abuse is said to have been suspended by the responsible department for child and family affairs in Los Angeles. The trigger at the time is said to have been a dispute between Brad Pitt and Maddox.