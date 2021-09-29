About Jack, John and all those years: Anjelica Huston: “The girl in the mirror”

She is no longer a girl, but Anjelica Huston is amazed to see how the years have flown by. Years in which she has experienced an incredible amount and which she now lets the reader be part of in her autobiography.

This woman is cool. She doesn’t seem like she’s conformed to popular beauty clichés. She can stand “her husband” – and that’s probably especially good because she spent a lot of time under the California sun with the two greatest machos of her time. We are talking about John Huston, her father, the brilliant film director, and Jack Nicholson, her lover for many years, to whom she dedicates several pages in her memoir.

1984 with daddy. (Photo: AP)

Huston begins with her birth, “I was a big, healthy baby,” and ends by stating that while life has not brought her children of her own, she is now, thanks to the fact that she is a great-aunt, arguably of age Grandmother must have arrived – she didn’t expect that. A lot has happened in between, which has probably made her doubt that she will ever reach this age, now 63. Even today she is moved by the question: “How is my father?” and that despite the fact that the director of “Moby Dick,” Misfits “and African Queen” has been dead for almost 30 years. A “medium” told her that her father was happy in the hereafter, because alcohol was allowed there. And the other great love of her life, her husband Robert Graham, a sculptor who was inducted into the Californian “Hall of Fame” and who died in 2008 after a long illness at the age of 70, is somehow still with her. The medium informed her that he was coming with her to the new house into which she has since moved.

With “The Honor of the Prizzis” she freed herself from the shadows of Jack Nicholson and John Huston. (Photo: imago / United Archives)

Anjelica Huston is an honest woman, a strong woman, and that doesn’t mean she’s insensitive or invulnerable. Her “amour fou” with one of Hollywood’s greatest daredevils cost her a lot of nerves, but it was also a lot of fun. In an interview with the magazine of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” she once said about his chronic infidelity: “When I confronted him crying, it was: ‘Oh, that was just a pitying fuck.'” A woman like her, hers Guy over 17 years of age has had to share with so many other women, has only two options: Either to become the coolest pig yourself or to despair of it. Fortunately, she decided on the first variant and is now friends with him. The man always had the finest gifts for her – cars, jewelry, trips – so when she was young she accepted that “you” can’t have everything.

She found great love with her husband Robert: a late happiness, but it catches the eye in every photo of the two of them, this happiness. Here, too, she relentlessly reports on her fears: “Something huge and frightening was floating in the ether. (…) It almost seemed as if we had agreed to refrain from all communication. We had developed a strange tendency towards the big issues refrain. “









With her husband Robert Graham at Armani in 2003. (Photo: imago stock & people)

That she may have had, or still has, a father complex is perhaps the simplest way to explain why Anjelica Huston was always drawn to so much older men. Perhaps her peers were always too silly for her and perhaps Anjelica Huston, who grew up with four siblings (not all from the same mother), should rather be attested that she has a veritable “family complex”. The Hustons are a big family, an artistic family, and one that sticks together.

She leaves nothing out, for example about the suicide of her sister-in-law, model Katie Jane Evans, who was married to her brother Danny, and also describes how terrible it was to see her husband Bob wilting away. “Then he left his body. I saw his mind go away. I was amazed at how beautiful he looked in his white pajamas.” But a sentence like: “We called Bob’s best friends – the artists, his ex-wives, his employees. Everyone came to say goodbye,” shows Huston’s dry humor, the knowledge of life and death and everything in between is.

Wispy creature

“The girl in the mirror” is a very thick book, a book that could easily have become two books, as the division reveals. In the first part the reader learns a lot about Ireland, London and New York, often it is about her father and the childhood in which he “appeared” again and again and led a life as one would imagine with a brilliant artist : Never there, but when he was there, he was loved in excess. If he went on again, the world would come to an end. Later she often visited her father, gladly when he was working, and they met on an equal footing.

In the second part, about love, fame and fate, it transitions into today. She reports a lot about Hollywood, her colleagues, yes, and a lot about Jack Nicholson or Ryan O’Neal, with whom she was together for a while. And although he was the most desirable male specimen for so many women – for Anjelica he was somehow just a man with whom she cheated on Nicholson, who actually cared about it, old Casanova.

She once dreamed of Michael Jackson, she writes, when she was filming with him, and it is these stories that bring other stars very close to us. Or she describes a day of shooting with the young Drew Barrymore, on which she ruled the colleague. The next day, however, a large bouquet of flowers stood in front of her with a card: “Thank you for making a better actress of me.” You can imagine wanting to be friends with Anjelica Huston, and yet you know that you will never get to her. She is a wandering creature, just here, then gone again. Just very warmly, then cool again. Fascinating, clever, engaging.

We learn how important the Oscar was to her, which she received as best supporting actress in 1986 for “The Honor of the Prizzis”, because with the golden man at her side there was more distance between her and her father, but also with Jack. Nevertheless, she sometimes sounds strangely distant, as if she hadn’t lived it all herself or as if she was quoting from another life, but if you’ve experienced as much as Anjelica Huston, then maybe that’s just too much for one Life. Or a book.

